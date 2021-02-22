Yahn's hot hand lead Muskies into regional semifinals

The Muscatine Muskies left little doubt Monday as Muscatine won its first playoff game in three seasons.

In Muscatine's last postseason win, current Iowa Hawkeye Joe Wieskamp went for 36 in a 58-55 Muskie regional final win over Linn-Mar on Feb. 27, 2018, to lead the Muskies into the state tournament.

It’s been quite a journey for the current senior class, several of whom cut their varsity teeth as sophomores when the Muskies went 0-21.

Monday night was as balanced an offensive attack as Muscatine has had all season. Six players ended in double figures as the Muskies took down Clinton at Muscatine High School in the Class 4A Substate 5 first-round game by an 85-66 final.

“We were clicking on all cylinders on offense tonight, no doubt,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “Offensively, it was nice to have (balance). We’ve relied on those six guys to score all year long.”

Muscatine advances to the 4A Substate 5 semifinal, where North Scott awaits. That game will be at 7 p.m. at The Pit in Eldridge. Muscatine has beaten the Lancers twice this season, but those two games were decided by a combined eight points.

“Third time is always tough,” said Windham.