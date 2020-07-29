Muskies still playing for third in Class 5A

Muscatine and Cedar Rapids Kennedy may not be done being connected in some form this season.
Muscatine's Rylie Moss finished 2-for-4 against Kennedy. The MAC player of the year’s batting average sits at .630 after Wednesday’s loss, still putting her solidly in the running to end the season with the state's best batting average. Kennedy’s Kaylin Kinney is right there as well at .619 after her 1-for-2 performance that included the big blast in the sixth.
Kinney also controlled the Muskie lineup on Wednesday, but in the middle innings, the Muskies were able to get some balls in play. That's motivation for the team going forward as they get set to compete for third place.
“We saw that we could put the ball in play against one of the best pitchers in Iowa,” junior Kaylynn Salyars said. “It’s going to be a little tough to bounce back from this, but we’re good, we’ll do it.”
Next, Muscatine will play in the Class 5A consolation game against fifth-seed Ankeny Centennial (22-9) on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
The Jaguars come in off a 5-3 loss to Fort Dodge in the quarterfinals.
Ella Schulz leads the way for the Centennial offense. The junior is hitting .524 through 105 at-bats this season. Seniors Franie Burnett (.388) and Taylor Runchey (.393) also pose serious threats in the lineup.
Senior Madi Huisman figures to be in the circle against the Muskies. She’s 11-1 this season with a 2.19 ERA.
Getting to the Class 5A state semifinals is an accomplishment in itself for the Muskies, who were picked to finish fourth in the MAC in the coaches' preseason poll.
“We can build from this amazing experience now that we’ve gotten a taste of it,” Moss said. “That will help us stay hungry to get back here next year (and compete for a state title), that’s a huge goal for us.
“Learn from this last game and come out firing tomorrow. … (Kennedy) just came up with bigger hits when they needed to today.”
Regardless of the consolation game outcome, given that the Muskies' roster has just two seniors on it, expectations will be sky for the Muscatine when they return to action in 2021.
But the rest of the MAC will be ready. The conference saw five of its nine teams compete this year in Fort Dodge: Muscatine, Assumption, Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley.
However, none of the conference's teams will be playing for a state title. Along with Muscatine in 5A, Assumption (3A) and North Scott (4A) will be playing for third-place finishes in their respective classes.
