Muskies still playing for third in Class 5A

Muscatine and Cedar Rapids Kennedy may not be done being connected in some form this season.

Muscatine's Rylie Moss finished 2-for-4 against Kennedy. The MAC player of the year’s batting average sits at .630 after Wednesday’s loss, still putting her solidly in the running to end the season with the state's best batting average. Kennedy’s Kaylin Kinney is right there as well at .619 after her 1-for-2 performance that included the big blast in the sixth.

Kinney also controlled the Muskie lineup on Wednesday, but in the middle innings, the Muskies were able to get some balls in play. That's motivation for the team going forward as they get set to compete for third place.

“We saw that we could put the ball in play against one of the best pitchers in Iowa,” junior Kaylynn Salyars said. “It’s going to be a little tough to bounce back from this, but we’re good, we’ll do it.”

Next, Muscatine will play in the Class 5A consolation game against fifth-seed Ankeny Centennial (22-9) on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

The Jaguars come in off a 5-3 loss to Fort Dodge in the quarterfinals.