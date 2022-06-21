Stabbing incident under investigation

MUSCATINE — Muscatine police are asking the community for help in an investigation that left a Muscatine man stabbed in the leg Monday night.

According to a news release, at about 10:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim lying in a yard at 808 E. 8th Street. As officers arrived on scene, they discovered Jeramy Hindlebaugh, 45, lying in the front yard with a stab wound to his leg. Officers immediately rendered aid. Hindlebaugh was transported by ambulance to Trinity Hospital in Muscatine.

As the investigation continued, officers learned that Hindlebaugh had been involved in a previous disturbance, which had taken place in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. It was during this disturbance that Hindlebaugh received the stab wound. He had then driven himself to the East 8th Street location.

The police reported this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community. A suspect has been identified, but no charges have been filed. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone having information related to the incident is asked to call Det. Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922.

