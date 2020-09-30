Stanley Center gives $15,000 to Community Foundation's Racial Justice Fund

MUSCATINE — The Stanley Center for Peace and Security and its employees have committed $15,000 to the Racial Justice Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.
The center matched the contributions and donations from its employees to ensure that the new Racial Justice Fund would be properly supported.
“It was absolutely amazing to receive this gift, especially with everything going on in the world,” said Natalie Jones, marketing specialist for the Community Foundation. “Getting this gift will really help with racial justice matters in Muscatine County.”
Created earlier this year, the Racial Justice Fund supports those charities and organizations that work toward reducing barriers that effect marginalized residents or that hinder the progress of racial justice, equality and inclusion in Muscatine and Louisa counties. Priority is given to collaborative organizations as well as those that connect multiple issues or communities or those that are led by people of color.
When asked why the Stanley Center felt it was so important to help support the Racial Justice Fund, Director of Communications Mark Seaman said collective action on systemic problems requires organizations and individuals to work together and contribute whatever they have toward solutions.
“In our work on climate change, nuclear weapons and mass violence prevention, we bring people most impacted by these global challenges together with the policy community for inclusive dialogue,” Seaman said.
The Stanley Center has also offered its support through participation on the fund’s granting review committee. Krista Regennitter, program officer for global education at Stanley, will be serving on the committee.
“In our global education programming, we encourage individuals and organizations to learn about and share in the responsibility for global issues, including racial injustice,” Regennitter said, “While we work to enhance our understanding of this systemic challenge, I accepted the offer to serve on the review committee as an opportunity for learning and to contribute value in whatever ways I can.”
Other members of the committee include members from UnityPoint–Trinity Muscatine Public Health, Muscatine Community College, Muscatine Center for Social Action, LULAC, Midwest One Bank, Diversity Center for Muscatine, Calvary Church and First Church United Presbyterian West Liberty. In MCC’s case, the Stanley Center is also helping them develop an Author’s Presentation series at their college focused on racial equality.
Jones added that the Community Foundation is amazed by all the support Muscatine County has shown for this fund.
“One of our missions is to make sure the community overall is better and that we’re able to help everyone in need in the community,” she said, “Being able to have this fund and have so much support from different nonprofits and people is amazing. We have gotten so much support, we’ve had people requesting grants for it and wanting to make those changes … so it was really important to us to make sure that we were addressing those needs and continuing to make the community a better place.”
