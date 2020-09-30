Stanley Center gives $15,000 to Community Foundation's Racial Justice Fund

The Stanley Center has also offered its support through participation on the fund’s granting review committee. Krista Regennitter, program officer for global education at Stanley, will be serving on the committee.

“In our global education programming, we encourage individuals and organizations to learn about and share in the responsibility for global issues, including racial injustice,” Regennitter said, “While we work to enhance our understanding of this systemic challenge, I accepted the offer to serve on the review committee as an opportunity for learning and to contribute value in whatever ways I can.”

Other members of the committee include members from UnityPoint–Trinity Muscatine Public Health, Muscatine Community College, Muscatine Center for Social Action, LULAC, Midwest One Bank, Diversity Center for Muscatine, Calvary Church and First Church United Presbyterian West Liberty. In MCC’s case, the Stanley Center is also helping them develop an Author’s Presentation series at their college focused on racial equality.

Jones added that the Community Foundation is amazed by all the support Muscatine County has shown for this fund.

“One of our missions is to make sure the community overall is better and that we’re able to help everyone in need in the community,” she said, “Being able to have this fund and have so much support from different nonprofits and people is amazing. We have gotten so much support, we’ve had people requesting grants for it and wanting to make those changes … so it was really important to us to make sure that we were addressing those needs and continuing to make the community a better place.”

