Stanley Center to host inclusive dialogue event on confronting racial injustice this April

“Jason has an important story to tell and is very engaging. We are beyond excited to host him, even if only virtually, in Muscatine,” Regennitter said. “The book is based on each author’s real-world experiences, which inspire us to think critically about race relations in the United States."

Additionally, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s diversity committee, which is led by local youth leaders, will be there at the event as moderators, along with helping plan the event. Students from the Muscatine Community School District who are currently reading Reynolds’ book will also get a chance to speak with the author outside of the event.

"We knew we wanted to find a YA (Young Adult) author for the spring Inclusive Dialogue event and partner with the MCSD," Regennitter said. "We were very excited to learn that the MHS English department had already planned to read the book as part of their spring semester. So, it was a win-win to bring Jason in."

MCC President Naomi DeWinter said the college was pleased to help sponsor an event on such an important topic, adding the college wants to play a part in helping the residents and the city of Muscatine be welcoming to all people, as well as give all people an equal chance to succeed.