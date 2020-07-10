Stanley Consultants donates $25,700 to MCSA using drone

“I just have a soft spot for (MCSA),” Reeves said, “We used to come over in the wintertime and walk in their gym when it was cold and icy out. We just kinda got to know the people there, and I just felt that with the pandemic and everything, this was going to be a really good place for the money to go. And besides that, they’re our neighbors.”

Executive Director of MCSA Scott Dahlke was touched by their generosity. “We’re obviously honored, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. With the pandemic, our fundraisers have been kind of squashed, so the fact that the committee still believes in us and believes in what we’re doing is even more meaningful.”

Dahlke also thought Stanley’s idea of a ‘drone donation’ was very creatively done. “I think it’s a brilliant way to promote social distancing and still help your neighbors, and they’re literally our neighbors. I’m super proud that they’re part of this town.”

MCSA leads the nation in getting people stable housing as they continue to reach toward their goals of protecting all victims of domestic abuse and ending homelessness in Muscatine, he said. MCSA has also held a longstanding relationship with Stanley Consultant founders Dick and Mary Jo Stanley for years, making this most recent gift another part of their shared history.

“Dick and Mary Jo Stanley have been on our board, they been staunch supporters of ending domestic violence and homelessness,” Dahlke said, “They were completely vital to the creation of MCSA, and the structure that MCSA still sits on today. You can’t say MCSA without thinking Dick and Mary Jo Stanley. Their legacy will live on forever, and we continue to try to honor their legacy by what we’re doing and how well we’re doing it.”

