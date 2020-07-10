Stanley Consultants donates $25,700 to MCSA using drone

MUSCATINE — For Muscatine Center for Social Action, receiving a donation is always a happy moment.
Stanley Consultants decided to make distribution of the check even more special.
On Friday, July 10 at 10:30 a.m., Stanley Consultants presented two checks to MCSA via drone delivery in front of their building on 312 Iowa Avenue.
These checks came through Stanley Consultants members donating to help MCSA continue serving the Muscatine community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first of these checks was for $21,700.
Matthew Hill, presenting the check on behalf of Stanley Consultants and the member advisory committee, said “We asked our members to nominate some local charities on the frontlines of the pandemic, and it was decided that our neighbor here, MCSA, was the most deserving. I’m just really proud to present this check on behalf of all Stanley Consultants.”
Hill said Stanley is a global engineering service provider, and thought delivering the check by drone fit in with what they do. It was also a fun way to promote social distancing.
The second check was from employee Ginny Reeves. Reeves, who lives on a farm, decided to submit a joke picture of her husband trying to get their new calf to nurse from its mother and helping it ‘find the right spot’ to the Stanley Consultants’ Work from Home Photo Contest. As the second place winner of the contest, Reeves donated her $4,000 prize to MCSA.
“I just have a soft spot for (MCSA),” Reeves said, “We used to come over in the wintertime and walk in their gym when it was cold and icy out. We just kinda got to know the people there, and I just felt that with the pandemic and everything, this was going to be a really good place for the money to go. And besides that, they’re our neighbors.”
Executive Director of MCSA Scott Dahlke was touched by their generosity. “We’re obviously honored, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. With the pandemic, our fundraisers have been kind of squashed, so the fact that the committee still believes in us and believes in what we’re doing is even more meaningful.”
Dahlke also thought Stanley’s idea of a ‘drone donation’ was very creatively done. “I think it’s a brilliant way to promote social distancing and still help your neighbors, and they’re literally our neighbors. I’m super proud that they’re part of this town.”
MCSA leads the nation in getting people stable housing as they continue to reach toward their goals of protecting all victims of domestic abuse and ending homelessness in Muscatine, he said. MCSA has also held a longstanding relationship with Stanley Consultant founders Dick and Mary Jo Stanley for years, making this most recent gift another part of their shared history.
“Dick and Mary Jo Stanley have been on our board, they been staunch supporters of ending domestic violence and homelessness,” Dahlke said, “They were completely vital to the creation of MCSA, and the structure that MCSA still sits on today. You can’t say MCSA without thinking Dick and Mary Jo Stanley. Their legacy will live on forever, and we continue to try to honor their legacy by what we’re doing and how well we’re doing it.”
