Stanley Consultants honored for Muscatine recycling center project

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Organic Recycling Center (MORC) is the only muncipal organic waste recycling facility in the Midwest, and that's attracting attention.
Its designer, Stanley Consultants, was honored for its work on the project last week.
American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Iowa awarded Stanley Consultants with the top prize in the category of water and wastewater. Stanley was also given the Grand Conceptor award for its design.
“These awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Iowa are especially meaningful because they were given to us by our peers,” Kjrsten Bobb, client service manager for Stanley Consultants said.
“What makes it even better is that Muscatine is our home, the company’s headquarters since being founded in 1913. We always strive for excellence but it means even more when a truly innovative and sustainable project like this can benefit our friends and neighbors, plus help to put Muscatine on the map as a regional organics recycling hub,” Bobb continued.
"The facility enables cost effective processing of packaged foods previously sent to the landfill due to prohibitively high labor costs to depackage the food," said Muscatine spokesman Kevin Jenison in a news release. "The depackaging machine uses spinning paddles to break open the packages and separate the packaging from the organic waste. The packaging is then either recycled or disposed of and the organic waste is pumped into a large treatment tank where it is blended and fed into the same anerobic digesters that operate to clean the city’s municipal wastewater."
Stanley Consultants was the prime consultant and engineer on the project for over six years, providing design concepts and the eventual final designs.
Because the facility separates food waste from packaging by machine instead of physical labor, a lot of thought had to be put into how to effectively use the space.
Stanley also provided studies on local high strength waste producer research, potential biogas production levels, costs analyses, construction cost estimates and more.
Principal Environmental Engineer and Project Manager Jay Brady said “The Stanley Consultants team enjoyed working in partnership with the City of Muscatine to develop project concepts and ultimately design the final facilities. Integrating and repurposing existing facilities was challenging, but it was also very rewarding to see existing infrastructure beneficially reused.”
Brady offered praise to the city council members who supported the project throughout its six-year development period. He also gave a nod to Jon Koch, the director of the Water and Resources Recovery Facility.
“(Koch) was the inspiring visionary behind this project. When we encountered barriers, he always rallied the team to find a way to surmount the challenge,” Brady said.
With businesses from over 200 miles away seeking to use the Muscatine facility, Koch believes the $3 million project will pay for itself in four to six years through projected revenue from tipping fees.