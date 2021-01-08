Stanley Consultants honored for Muscatine recycling center project

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Organic Recycling Center (MORC) is the only muncipal organic waste recycling facility in the Midwest, and that's attracting attention.

Its designer, Stanley Consultants, was honored for its work on the project last week.

American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Iowa awarded Stanley Consultants with the top prize in the category of water and wastewater. Stanley was also given the Grand Conceptor award for its design.

“These awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Iowa are especially meaningful because they were given to us by our peers,” Kjrsten Bobb, client service manager for Stanley Consultants said.

“What makes it even better is that Muscatine is our home, the company’s headquarters since being founded in 1913. We always strive for excellence but it means even more when a truly innovative and sustainable project like this can benefit our friends and neighbors, plus help to put Muscatine on the map as a regional organics recycling hub,” Bobb continued.