Stanley Consultants' Jay Brady named Senior Engineer of the Year

MUSCATINE — The Quad City Engineering & Science Council has named Muscatine resident and Stanley Consultants' Principal Environmental Engineer Jay Brady their QCESC 2020 Senior Engineer of the Year.

Brady is an expert on wastewater systems design including collection, pumping and treatment. A regular speaker and author, his focus includes nutrient reduction processes, energy efficiency and cost effective residuals processing and management including beneficial use of biogas. He has designed some of Iowa's most innovative and award-winning treatment systems, the council said.

Brady has always been interested in the environment, stemming from hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities growing up. His aptitude in science and math led him toward engineering. People that were influential in his choice of a career in civil/environmental engineering including high school teachers Mr. Vern Fleagle, Mr. Joe Beck, Wayne Peterson, and Dr. Jerry Schnoor from the University of Iowa.

Brady volunteers as Treasurer of the American Society of Civil Engineers (Quad-Cities Section), as President of the Alexander G. Clark Foundation, and with the Muscatine Pollinator Project. Brady has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering, both from the University of Iowa.

