Stanley Consultants wins awards for efforts on Missouri River Overflow Bridges

Despite the abnormal time frame, construction of the new 1,100-foot by 40-foot bridge was completed ahead of schedule. Both bridges were designed in only nine weeks, with the first of the two bridges being completed and open in less than six months.

“It was an unbelievable feat for our design team to be able to do this,” Fullerton said. “We are known by the Iowa DOT as being a very responsive consulting and engineering firm, making sure that we recognize what the schedules are and what the critical path items need to be to accelerate a schedule like this.”

Fullerton believes the speed they were able to design these bridges was due to the number of resources Stanley Consultant has both within and outside of Iowa. The firm worked with the Bridges and Structures Bureau to conduct the hydraulic analysis on the project.

HEC-RAS models were used to verify a “No-Rise” condition for the project and scour computations were developed to estimate the amount of potential scour during a high-water event. Along with the bridges, the levee system in the area was reconstructed and improved by raising the roadway and pushing back the levee, allowing water to flow past and for traffic to continue over safely.

“I don’t think something like this has ever been done before with the Iowa DOT, where a project was designed on eight to nine weeks when it would normally take two years,” Fullerton said. “It’s an honor to receive an award like this and to be recognized by the consulting community. It just feels good to have a successful project and such good teaming partners to work with, and to see this roadway open.”

