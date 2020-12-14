Stanley Consultants wins awards for efforts on Missouri River Overflow Bridges

MUSCATINE — Stanley Consultants is known around the world for its many services, including engineering.
But even with this worldwide fame, the firm still helps out its home state of Iowa.
Earlier this month, Stanley Consultants was awarded the Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement award, which was presented by the Iowa Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). Stanley will also be receiving an honor award from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Iowa.
Daniel Fullerton, Client Service Manager for the Missouri River Overflow Bridges project, said these two awards meant a lot to Stanley Consultants. He also emphasized how important the Iowa Department of Transportation was to them.
“Within the consulting and engineering community, it’s always a great opportunity when you can highlight a project that was very successful, similar to this one, and being able to work with your client so closely and efficiently and to move a project through the design and permitting process and through construction like this is always something you want to highlight,” Fullerton said.
After an unsually wet first half of 2019, the state faced levee breaches along the Missouri River. Because of the flooding, the Iowa DOT had to repair many bridges and roads, including IA 2 at the Missouri River Bridge.
Gov. Kim Reynolds challenged the department to complete construction on a new levee and bridge in less than a year. According to Fullerton, a project like this would normally take about two years to fully design.
Working with Stanley Consultants design engineers, the Iowa DOT needed to re-align the IA 2 levee and create a new bridge and improve the area’s overflow transportation during flood season.
This project was expected to increase the resiliency of that section of the IA 2. This project had to be completed before the next flood season to minimize the time the area was closed, because the road serves as a route between Iowa and Nebraska.
“We had a lot of coordination up front and worked very closely with the Iowa DOT, the Corps of Engineers and the Department of Natural Resources to identify what were the critical path items for moving this project quickly through the permitting process,” Fullerton said. “It was really important for us as a consulting firm to make sure that we delivered this project on the accelerated schedule so that the Iowa DOT could meet the governor’s request.”
As the Design Engineer and Engineer of Record on this project, Stanley Consultants looked for ways to expedite the design, using 3-D models to design the bridges in real time, and allowing their partners to see changes done to the models and to make changes quickly.
Despite the abnormal time frame, construction of the new 1,100-foot by 40-foot bridge was completed ahead of schedule. Both bridges were designed in only nine weeks, with the first of the two bridges being completed and open in less than six months.
“It was an unbelievable feat for our design team to be able to do this,” Fullerton said. “We are known by the Iowa DOT as being a very responsive consulting and engineering firm, making sure that we recognize what the schedules are and what the critical path items need to be to accelerate a schedule like this.”
Fullerton believes the speed they were able to design these bridges was due to the number of resources Stanley Consultant has both within and outside of Iowa. The firm worked with the Bridges and Structures Bureau to conduct the hydraulic analysis on the project.
HEC-RAS models were used to verify a “No-Rise” condition for the project and scour computations were developed to estimate the amount of potential scour during a high-water event. Along with the bridges, the levee system in the area was reconstructed and improved by raising the roadway and pushing back the levee, allowing water to flow past and for traffic to continue over safely.
“I don’t think something like this has ever been done before with the Iowa DOT, where a project was designed on eight to nine weeks when it would normally take two years,” Fullerton said. “It’s an honor to receive an award like this and to be recognized by the consulting community. It just feels good to have a successful project and such good teaming partners to work with, and to see this roadway open.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!