Iowa Auditor Rob Sand gathered with a group of people in Eversmyer Park Thursday to discuss recent happenings in the state auditor's office. He spoke of a lawsuit attempting to get him to release confidential data failing, his new PIE award system, and his devotion to operating in a non-partisan manner.
State Auditor Rob Sand visits Muscatine Thursday
