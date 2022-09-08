 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Auditor Rob Sand visits Muscatine Thursday

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand gathered with a group of people in Eversmyer Park Thursday to discuss a variety of happenings in the state auditor's office. He spoke of a lawsuit attempting to get him to release confidential data failing, his new PIE award system, and his devotion to operating in a non-partisan manner. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand gathered with a group of people in Eversmyer Park Thursday to discuss recent happenings in the state auditor's office. He spoke of a lawsuit attempting to get him to release confidential data failing, his new PIE award system, and his devotion to operating in a non-partisan manner. 

