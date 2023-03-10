MUSCATINE — With a jury trial set for March 20, Joshua Peters has requested a continuance and has filed a motion asking to court to enforce a plea agreement. The state’s argument is that no such plea agreement exists.

According to a motion filed March 7, Peters claims in early December 2022, the two parties had discussed and reached a plea agreement. The terms of the agreement are not listed on the motion. The motion claims that Peters has acted in reliance upon the state’s proposal and has not breached any part of the agreement. Several precedents were cited and a hearing has been requested.

Peters remains in the Muscatine County Jail and is charged with homicide by vehicle, first-degree theft, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death for an incident in which Peters allegedly stole a vehicle and drove it into the Mississippi River, killing the passenger. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail under a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The prosecution responded on March 8 to resist the motion, saying that there has been no documentation or proof of a plea agreement and that Peters has never entered a plea. The response says that the state has never manufactured, sent, nor signed any such agreement. It also says that if such a plea exists, the state would be obligated to notify the victims, which was not done. It also said a plea hearing would have been set.

The response also said that Muscatine County Attorney Jim Barry had emailed the defense in reference to a deal that would have no mandatory minimum sentence. Barry had indicated, according to the response, that no such offer had been made. It said after meeting with the family and reviewing case facts that Barry had decided no lenient plea would be offered.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Powell has also asked for a continuance, saying he has a speedy demand jury trial scheduled to begin March 21 in Johnson County. The state has also resisted the motion for a continuance.

On April 22, 2022, Peters allegedly stole a blue 2016 Chevrolet Equinox from the Fairport State Recreation Area at 3284 Highway 22 in Muscatine. The vehicle contained William A. Talbot, 71, of Davenport. Witnesses claim Peters left the area driving erratically – braking and swerving in an aggressive manner. Peters later drove the vehicle into the Mississippi. He was able to escape and swim to shore, but Talbot had been trapped inside. Muscatine County Search and Rescue recovered Talbot’s body.