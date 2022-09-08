State police releases names of Lowden crash victims

LOWDEN – The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of two people who were involved in a fatal motorcycle accident in Lowden in the 2300 block of Old Lincoln Highway on Sept. 4.

According to the updated crash report, at about 9:22 p.m. a 1987 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Alan Leech, 51, of Wheatland, and a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jason David Hamilton, 44, of Donahue, were travelling east bound on Old Lincoln Highway. Both vehicles reportedly left the roadway. The 1987 Harley Davidson struck a traffic sign and Leech was pronounced dead at the scene. Hamilton sustained minor injuries and was taken by a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy to Genesis Hospital in DeWitt. The accident remains under investigation.