Steve Morenz named as Vision 2020's new Chief Financial Officer

MUSCATINE – Vision 2020 of Muscatine has officially welcomed Steve Morenz on board as its new chief financial officer.
According to Interim Deputy Director Megan Francis, bringing on a CFO is a big next step for the organization in its mission to provide leadership and resources to the various human service organizations throughout Muscatine.
“The position came in while building on the financial director of Crossroads,” Francis said, “So now, with Vision 2020, we’re not just focusing on Crossroads but all of the entities.” This new CFO position, in turn, will offer oversight on all of Vision 2020’s partners and entities.
Morenz has over 20 years of experience with other non-profits, such as the Riverbend Food Bank where he served as both CFO and Director of Human Resources, and the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Association where he served as Director of Finance.
“(Morenz) really fits into the team nicely. He can explain financials to people who don’t look at them every day, really provides a team approach to understanding where we’re at, and really looking forward at where we need to be, which is the next step for Vision 2020: figuring out how we make those steps towards better sustainability,” Francis said.
Morenz lives in Rock Island, is a a father and grandfather, and has a passion for helping non-profits and helping others understand the finances and budgeting needed to effectively run an organization.
“He is really looking forward to diving into the entities and services in Muscatine, as well as the opportunities. He’s really excited about just learning about Muscatine and what we have to offer,” Francis said.
In a press release, Vision 2020 CEO Cheryl Plank said, “It is great to have someone with Steve’s caliber on our team. He comes to us with extensive experience, high level education and a good understanding of the mission work we are doing with Medicaid, grants and philanthropic funding.”
“More than just making sure that all the bills and staff are paid, is that forecasting and planning for the future. Trends change and places where funds are available change, and now as we deal with the pandemic, there are even more changes that we need to look out for,” Francis said.
With Morenz now on the team, Francis considered Vision 2020 all the more prepared for the near future. “I think we’ve got the foundation set, and a lot has been done so far. Now really comes the work,” she said, “In the next two years, our goal really is to work towards an excellence in human service in Muscatine.”