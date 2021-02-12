Steve Morenz named as Vision 2020's new Chief Financial Officer

MUSCATINE – Vision 2020 of Muscatine has officially welcomed Steve Morenz on board as its new chief financial officer.

According to Interim Deputy Director Megan Francis, bringing on a CFO is a big next step for the organization in its mission to provide leadership and resources to the various human service organizations throughout Muscatine.

“The position came in while building on the financial director of Crossroads,” Francis said, “So now, with Vision 2020, we’re not just focusing on Crossroads but all of the entities.” This new CFO position, in turn, will offer oversight on all of Vision 2020’s partners and entities.

Morenz has over 20 years of experience with other non-profits, such as the Riverbend Food Bank where he served as both CFO and Director of Human Resources, and the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Association where he served as Director of Finance.

“(Morenz) really fits into the team nicely. He can explain financials to people who don’t look at them every day, really provides a team approach to understanding where we’re at, and really looking forward at where we need to be, which is the next step for Vision 2020: figuring out how we make those steps towards better sustainability,” Francis said.