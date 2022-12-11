On Saturday, the Muscatine Mall was filled with 64 vendors and hundreds of customers for the ninth annual Handcrafted Christmas. The vendors, all of whom regularly sold at the Muscatine Farmers Market, sold their homemade crafts and food items. Parking was at a premium outside the mall.
Stocking stuffers
