'Stop the spread' Public Health encourages community effort in lowering county case numbers

Among the rising case numbers, Barrett added that they have also seen a slight increase in cases among staff at long term care facilities, which Public Health continues to have daily contact and frequent communication with.

Another community demographic that Public Health has been looking closely at has been local schools. While Barrett stated that only West Liberty Elementary is currently at risk of closure due to the number of cases and number of absentees that it has seen, some families have wondered if any Muscatine Schools will soon be looking at temporarily switching to remote learning.

“Due to quarantines, we are seeing teachers and paraprofessionals being impacted, causing a lot of strain on the school systems,” Barrett said. As the average 14-day positivity rate for the county has risen and stayed above 15 percent, some of the schools within MCSD have begun to see an absentee rate above 10 percent.

“We’ve continued to adjust our model to really make sure we’re keeping staff and students safe,” Superintendent Clint Christopher stated during the public conversation with Director Johnson, “It’s really going to be the community that determines how long we stay safe face-to-face.”