'Stop the spread' Public Health encourages community effort in lowering county case numbers

MUSCATINE – As daily case numbers continue to grow to record breaking numbers in Muscatine County, businesses and schools are doing all that they can to keep their buildings hygienic in order to prevent an outbreak within them.
Though Muscatine County Public Health hasn’t yet heard of or seen any cases related to Halloween activities, it is still estimated that many of these new cases are occurring through social means.
“We are seeing an influx (of positive cases) with some local companies,” Public Health Clinical Manager Holly Barrett said, “most likely from employees bring the virus into work due to outside activities, not necessarily because of any company change or lack of sanitary protocol.”
During a public conversation with the Muscatine Community School District, Executive Director of UnityPoint Health Angie Johnson said that due to high community case numbers, Trinity Muscatine’s Intensive Care Unit is currently full.
“We do have some capacity and bed availability within our med surgery unit, but we are staying in close connection with our partners in the Quad Cities along with the University of Iowa on bed capacity across the region… to assure that we know where the best level of care is so we can transfer patients in the event that we need to transfer patients to a higher acuity level of care,” Johnson said.
Among the rising case numbers, Barrett added that they have also seen a slight increase in cases among staff at long term care facilities, which Public Health continues to have daily contact and frequent communication with.
Another community demographic that Public Health has been looking closely at has been local schools. While Barrett stated that only West Liberty Elementary is currently at risk of closure due to the number of cases and number of absentees that it has seen, some families have wondered if any Muscatine Schools will soon be looking at temporarily switching to remote learning.
“Due to quarantines, we are seeing teachers and paraprofessionals being impacted, causing a lot of strain on the school systems,” Barrett said. As the average 14-day positivity rate for the county has risen and stayed above 15 percent, some of the schools within MCSD have begun to see an absentee rate above 10 percent.
“We’ve continued to adjust our model to really make sure we’re keeping staff and students safe,” Superintendent Clint Christopher stated during the public conversation with Director Johnson, “It’s really going to be the community that determines how long we stay safe face-to-face.”
When asked about possible closures, Christopher said that while they have had both students and staff test positive for the virus, they still haven’t seen any positive transmissions occur within the schools. “What that tells me is that what we’re doing in school is working. Right now, we know… that the best learning environment we can provide is face-to-face in school,” he said.
Barrett confirmed that the majority of those who students and staff who are getting put into quarantine are doing so due to either being direct contacts of someone within their home or who have had a close interaction with a person who later tested positive for 15 minutes or longer and wasn’t wearing a mask.
“Tracing is definitively showing that the exposures originate with a person not wearing their mask and is unknowingly spreading because they are asymptomatic,” Barrett said, “or a person who is not wearing a mask and is feeling symptoms but are assuming they are instead from allergies or other non-COVID 19 illnesses.”
“We’re going to continue to try and do the very best we can to do provide (in-person classes), and really the limiting factor right now will be staff,” Christopher said, “We have and will continue working very closely with Muscatine County Public Health about the best practices as we navigate these challenging times.” He also promised quick communication to the community, should a closure be approved by the Iowa Department of Education.
As for slow down the spread, Johnson emphasized wearing masks. “We’ve seen great results in healthcare in just masking up, so find some fun and cool masks to wear.” She also encouraged the continuation frequent hands sanitizing, staying home when sick, social distance, and limiting group gatherings with friends and family as much as possible.
“We have started to see flu in-patient admissions as well, which are adding to the COVID-19 and other capacity limitations at the hospital,” Johnson added, “So if you can go get your flu shot, please do. Believe it or not, the last eight months have not been as severe as where we are today… Anything we can do to stop the community spread will help our health care workers take care of our community.”
