Storm drops snow on Muscatine

  • Updated
A significant winter storm brought the first major snowfall of the winter to Muscatine overnight. The Quad Cities National Weather service reported snow was tapering down and winds increased sooner than expected. The main impact is wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero with reduced visibility.

 DAVID HOTLE

