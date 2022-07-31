Streets open Tuesday

A major step will be accomplished in two road projects next week with Grandview Avenue scheduled to be open to two-way traffic and through traffic scheduled to resume on West 8th Street. The schedule for the openings is weather dependent. The last quadrant of the West 8th and Lucas intersection was poured Friday morning. Once cured, the intersection will have the joints cleaned and sealed with a final cleanup on Monday before the barricades are pulled Tuesday morning. Lucas Street will remain closed from West 8th to Busch, however. The final section of Grandview Avenue was completed on Thursday. The contractor will be cleaning and sealing the joints, and do a final cleanup on Monday before pulling the barricades Tuesday morning. Houser will remain closed from Grandview to Mittman and Sampson will remain closed from Grandview to just past the Canadian Pacific Rail Road crossing.