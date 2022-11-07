String of car thefts reported

The Muscatine Police Department reports a spike in the number of car thefts over the Nov. 5 weekend and says all the stolen cars had one thing in common: The owner left a door unlocked and the keys in the vehicle.

Asst. Chief Steve Snider said four cars were stolen from around Muscatine. He said the incident locations were scattered. One has been recovered, and the rest are still missing. He commented this was more than usual. He warns people to lock their cars and not to leave the keys inside. Snider also said car theft was not a major problem in Muscatine but that it has grown in 2022 compared with 2021.

“Car theft is largely a crime of opportunity,” he said. “As long as that opportunity exists they are going to look for the easy targets and take them. None of the vehicles are being hotwired; it is just owners being reckless and leaving the keys in them. If we could curtail that problem we would probably cut down on some of the car thefts.”

He also said people should not leave valuables in vehicles where they could be seen. He also commented two guns were stolen from a vehicle over the weekend.

Snider said car theft had become such a problem in Davenport that local law enforcement had begun a campaign to encourage citizens not to leave their keys in the car.

In 2021, Davenport Police, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and their supporters spent tens of thousands of dollars on a public-awareness campaign called “Lock It Down” aimed at convincing residents to stop leaving their keys in their unlocked cars and trucks, to questionable success. By the end of July 2021, local police took more than 509 reports of stolen vehicles. At the end of 2017, the previous high, the number was 600.

Some vehicle owners think they are protecting their property by hiding their keys and key fobs under the driver's seat, above the visor or under a floor mat. But thieves are more savvy than that. In many cases, juveniles get inside unlocked vehicles and simply press the start button while depressing the brake. If the Fob is nearby, the vehicle will start, then vanish. Others enter unlocked vehicles on driveways and use garage-door openers to steal property from inside, including vehicles that owners think are safe because they are inside. In some cases, insurance policies provide for penalties or even decline to cover stolen vehicles when the keys are left inside.

Davenport has seen a large number of car thefts but reports the number has dropped by 21% since 2018, although 500 cars were reported stolen in 2021. Bettendorf's car thefts went up from 42 in 2020 to 55 in 2021. Across the Quad-Cities, on both the Iowa and Illinois sides, there has been an overall increase in thefts with more recent thefts seeming to target more rural areas.

People with information on the car thefts in Muscatine are asked to call Lt. David O’Connor at the Muscatine Police Department, 563-263-9922, ext. 608.