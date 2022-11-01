Strong turnout expected for election

MUSCATINE — People voting by mail in the mid-term general election must make sure their mail-in ballots get to the Muscatine County Auditor’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in order for the ballot to be counted.

Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden reminded voters Thursday that due to changes in the laws that went into effect in 2020, mail-in votes would not be counted if they are received after the polls of the city and school board election Tuesday close. A postmark the day of the election will no longer make a ballot eligible for counting.

“There are a few instances with the military that the ballots can come in a little later, but for the general public it's 8 p.m. Nov. 8,” Vander Linden said.

She reports that about 3,300 absentee votes have been cast. Of these about 1,500 were mail-in ballots and the rest have voted at the auditor's office. She said during the 2018 mid-term elections, about 15,000 people voted in Muscatine County.

Vander Linden said absentee voting continues through 5 p.m. Monday in the auditor’s office. On Tuesday, people will have to vote at the polls. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the City of Muscatine:

• First Precinct residents will vote at the MCSD administration building, 2900 Mulberry Ave.

• Second Precinct residents will vote at First Christian Church, 700 Kindler Ave.

• Third Precinct residents will vote at SS Mary and Mathias, 215 W. Eighth St.

• Fourth Precinct residents will vote at Clark House, 117 W. Third St.

• Fifth Precinct residents will vote at Central Middle School Auditorium, 901 Cedar St.

• Sixth Precinct residents will vote at the MCSD administration building, 2900 Mulberry Ave.

• Seventh Precinct residents will vote at Mulford Evangelical Free Church, 2400 Hershey Ave.

• Eighth Precinct residents will vote at Musserville United Methodist Church, 1001 Oregon St.

• Ninth Precinct residents will vote at Muscatine Extension office, 1601 Plaza Place.

• Tenth Precinct residents will vote at Muscatine Community College – McAvoy Center, 1403 Park Ave.

In the county:

• The residents of the 76 Township and Cedar Township will vote at 76 Township Hall, 2403 Independence Ave., Letts

• The residents of Bloomington, Fruitland 2 and Lake townships vote at Church of Christ at 3603 Mulberry Ave. in Muscatine.

• The residents of the City of Fruitland, Fruitland 1 Township, 76 Township and Cedar Township vote at the Fruitland Community Center, 104 Sand Run Road in Fruitland.

• Residents of the City of Stockton, some of the City of Blue Grass, and all of Fulton and Montpelier townships vote at Stockton City Hall at 318 Commerce St. in Stockton.

• The residents of the City of Atalissa and all of Goshen Township will vote at Atalissa City Hall at 122 Third St. in Atalissa.

• The residents of Moscow Township and the City of Moscow will vote at the Wilton Community Center, 1215 Cypress St. in Wilton.

• Residents of the City of Nichols and Pike Township vote at Nichols City Hall at 429 Ijam Ave. in Nichols.

• The residents of Sweetland Township will vote at New Era Fellowship Hall at 3455 New Era Road.

• Residents of the City of West Liberty and Wapsi Township vote at West Liberty City Hall at 1204 N. Calhoun St. in West Liberty.

• Residents of the City of Wilton, some of the City of Durant, Moscow and Wilton townships vote at the Wilton Community Center at 1215 Cypress St. in Wilton.

Photo identification with an expiration date is also now required to vote in-person this year. If this identification doesn’t have an address on it, residents need to bring an additional piece of identification that does have their address on it, such as a residential lease, utility bill, paycheck, property tax statement or bank statement.

For those who are not yet registered to vote, they can register on Election Day at their polling place.

For a full list of acceptable identification options, polling places, additional election information or sample ballots, residents can visit the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office website at muscatinecountyiowa.gov/144/Auditors-Office or the Secretary of State website at sos.iowa.gov/. They can also visit the office or call 563-263-5821 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with any questions that they have.

The results of the election will be posted on the Muscatine Journal website at muscatinejournal.com Tuesday evening as they become available.