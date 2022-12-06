 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stroughmatt sentenced to eight years

  • Updated
  • 0

DAVENPORT — Susan Jean Stroughmatt, 33, of Muscatine, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 5, to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa, Stroughmatt will also serve five years of supervised release following her imprisonment. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal made the announcement. The Muscatine County Drug Task Force investigated the case.

According to the release, law enforcement investigated Stroughmatt in 2021 for methamphetamine trafficking.

Between November 2020 and January 2021, she had reportedly received and trafficked at least six pounds of methamphetamine from co-defendant Thomas Iverson, 52, of Minnesota.

In April 2021, Stroughmatt reportedly trafficked nearly three pounds of methamphetamine from a source in Cedar Rapids.

People are also reading…

In September and December 2021 law enforcement conducted two controlled buys of methamphetamine from Stroughmatt at her residence in Muscatine.

Following the second controlled buy, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Stroughmatt’s residence, locating evidence of drug trafficking.

