Students beginning their fall semester are happy to return to in-person classes at MCC

“I missed being on campus,” Langley said “I learn better face-to-face so I’ve been waiting for this and I’m excited for a new year.”

Langley went on to explain when MCC decided to switch to online classes only late last semester, it caused her to fall behind. “I wasn’t on track, but I’m ready to start fresh. I got second chance so I’m ready and I’m excited.”

Brady Holmes, another student who is starting his first year at MCC, seemed to share these thoughts and said he was very excited to be on campus. When asked why he chose to attend classes in person instead of online, he replied, “I think that you would learn better in person, and I think it helps you stay accountable and keep up with your assignments.”

When asked about her choice to take in-person classes, VanDusen felt similarly. “A lot of it depends on the class. There are some that I prefer online learning, just because I can retain the information better. But there are other classes, like accounting, that I would have preferred to be in-person but it got switched to online, so that’s going to be a struggle for me.”