Students beginning their fall semester are happy to return to in-person classes at MCC

MUSCATINE — High temperatures and humidity make it seem like it is still summer vacation, but on Monday, Aug. 24 Muscatine Community College officially started its fall semester.
All across the MCC campus, signs have been placed in front of each building to remind students to wear masks and follow hygiene guidelines as they head to in-person classes.
Like many schools across the country, MCC is offering both in-person and virtual classes in order to cater to as many students as possible and to allow them to pick what kind of school experience fits them best.
For some students, like Brenda VanDusen, they prefer in-person because it helps them focus better.
VanDusen is on her second year of community college, and when asked how it felt to be back on campus, she admitted there were a lot of changes she would have to get used to.
“There’s been a lot of changes and it’s actually become a struggle for me,” she said, “because there’s certain things that I’m used to doing, and I’m no longer able to do them due to COVID, so there’s a lot of adjusting.” However, she believes she will adjust in time.
Another student, Destiny Langley, is starting her second semester at MCC after doing one semester last year. She is taking classes on Macro Comprehension, Music Appreciation and Environmental Science.
“I missed being on campus,” Langley said “I learn better face-to-face so I’ve been waiting for this and I’m excited for a new year.”
Langley went on to explain when MCC decided to switch to online classes only late last semester, it caused her to fall behind. “I wasn’t on track, but I’m ready to start fresh. I got second chance so I’m ready and I’m excited.”
Brady Holmes, another student who is starting his first year at MCC, seemed to share these thoughts and said he was very excited to be on campus. When asked why he chose to attend classes in person instead of online, he replied, “I think that you would learn better in person, and I think it helps you stay accountable and keep up with your assignments.”
When asked about her choice to take in-person classes, VanDusen felt similarly. “A lot of it depends on the class. There are some that I prefer online learning, just because I can retain the information better. But there are other classes, like accounting, that I would have preferred to be in-person but it got switched to online, so that’s going to be a struggle for me.”
Still, VanDusen is trying to stay positive, believing she’ll work it out. “I think it’s going to be a great year, there’s just going to be a lot of adjusting for a lot of people. I’m sure for administration, it’s been just as much of a struggle as it is for a student, but it’s always going to be that the first week.”
As for concerns students may have about the current pandemic, Holmes added with everyone wearing a mask, he felt safe on campus.
Langley said she was trying not to think about the pandemic while still being cautious, and she is trying to adjust to some of the differences on campus. “In my first class, I was wondering why we didn’t get a syllabus when I remembered, ‘Oh yeah, COVID!’. Luckily, I remembered to bring my mask, I almost forgot.”
Langley also hoped classes didn’t get pushed back to online only. “There’s probably other people like me that learn better face-to-face,” she said, “Not having that is really a knock off, and it sucks. Hopefully through everything, we can stay open, and I’m looking forward to having a whole year of classes.”
