GRANDVIEW — The City of Grandview has once again partnered with Louisa County Conservation to bring children some summertime fun! This year's theme is "Earth Science Adventures."
Summer Rec will be 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Tuesday, June 10-11, at Academy Park in Grandview for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade.
Summer Rec is free and open to all children in the Grandview area. Participants will explore science topics by playing games, conducting experiments, making crafts, and exploring the outdoors. A snack is provided each day.
Participants must have a signed permission form to attend. Forms are available at Grandview City Hall or online at LouisaCountyConservation.org and should be turned in on the first day.
For questions, contact Louisa County Conservation at 319-523-8381, email bprovost@lccb.org, or check out our website at LouisaCountyConservation.org.
