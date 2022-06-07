Summit explores future housing in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE — As the keynote speaker at the Muscatine County Ignite Vitality through Workforce Housing summit, Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority, said Iowa’s economy is strong but the state is beginning to experience population issues.

She said the population problem began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The problem, which was also addressed earlier in the summit, is the birth rate is declining. Durham said the state needs to have more children and has to bring people into the state to work. She commented this means Iowa needs to build communities that people want to live in — not just for Iowans but for people coming from other states.

“This community looks beautiful,” she said of Muscatine. “Driving in today — every time I visit it seems like you take another step forward.”

The summit also featured several people from around the county to discuss the impact of the housing market on area economics. Several speakers indicated there will be hundreds of new dwellings for people to live in the next few years in Muscatine County. One area that will see a strong growth in housing is West Liberty, which has several projects to bring new jobs and new workers to the community.

Durham said of the state economic business ”at the heart of it we are in the people business. As a state we are raising the standard of living for all Iowans.” She explained the human element is how the authority approaches development. She also stressed the housing issue is an impediment to growth when not enough housing exists.

In Muscatine County, the goal is to provide at least 300 more dwellings in the next three years. Durham said the state of Iowa needs about 61,000 more by 2030.

She presented several programs the authority provides that can assist businesses in creating more housing, also giving the contact information for the programs.

Accompanying Durham to the summit was Michael Gould, manager of business development and insurance development for the authority. Gould served as the director of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 1995 to 2001.

“I really did have a wonderful experience in Muscatine,” he said. “They taught me a lot of what I learned further down the road in economic development.”

He encouraged the people in the audience to keep things simple, especially as the chamber is bringing a new director in within the next few months. Gould said they should focus simply on what economic development is and how to use it to benefit the community.

