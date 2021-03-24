Sunnybrook and Rock'n Boot Ranch prepare for Easter egg hunts

Muscatine's 14th annual special needs Easter egg hunt is 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3 at Rock’n Boot Ranch, 2505 Bayfield Road, Muscatine. It is for kids of all ages with special needs and special education students.

“We do it every year,” Kathy Smith said, adding that the event has been held at the Rock’n Boot Ranch for the last four years, with special help from volunteers from the Stampeding Clovers 4-H Club. “We’d combine the egg hunt with a petting zoo scenario and pony rides up until last year.”

With concerns surrounding the pandemic, the 2020 special needs Easter egg hunt was made into an "on the go" event where families went to the ranch to pick up baskets filled with eggs and candy, for hunts in the safety of their backyards.

“We decided this year, it would probably make more sense to just have to do it the same ‘on the go’ way just because the community’s still a little nervous about the pandemic,” Smith said. “Our audience that we’re providing for can have compromised immune systems, so we just wanted to be safe.”

Sheriff Quinn Riess is expected to make his usual appearance at the drive thru event, along with a K-9 unit and the Easter Bunny.

“Last year for a lot of our guests, that was the first time they had been out of their house in weeks,” she said. “We could see and feel their anxiousness, but also the excitement in those kids. And it’s not just a drive-by, there’s still communication and interaction there. Our goal is that we don’t stop moving forward and that we still create ways to keep it going.”

