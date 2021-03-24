Sunnybrook and Rock'n Boot Ranch prepare for Easter egg hunts

MUSCATINE — Muscatine children have options for Easter egg hunts this year.
Muscatine Parks and Recreation will hold its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at Weed Park’s upper loop, located near the rose garden playground. Program Supervisor Kelsie Stafford said the event will be postponed if there is bad weather.
Sunnybrook Assisted Living will hold a community Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28. There will be two hunts, one for kids ages 0 to 4 and one for kids 5 years or older.
Marketing Director Jordan Lloyd said this is the first event Sunnybrook has held for residents and the community since last October’s Trunk or Treat event.
“This has pretty much been the biggest community draw for us,” Lloyd said. “Our residents will definitely be able to sit outside and watch. They’re very excited for it, and that’s why we’re hoping for a really good turnout this year.”
Eggs will be filled with candy and prizes, and afterward kids will put their empty eggs into a provided bucket to be sanitized and used again next year.
Guests must wear masks before, during and after the hunt, and social distancing will be encouraged. The Easter Bunny may also make an appearance at the event.
“We’re excited for this event, and we hope a bunch of people come out for it,” Lloyd said.
Muscatine's 14th annual special needs Easter egg hunt is 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3 at Rock’n Boot Ranch, 2505 Bayfield Road, Muscatine. It is for kids of all ages with special needs and special education students.
“We do it every year,” Kathy Smith said, adding that the event has been held at the Rock’n Boot Ranch for the last four years, with special help from volunteers from the Stampeding Clovers 4-H Club. “We’d combine the egg hunt with a petting zoo scenario and pony rides up until last year.”
With concerns surrounding the pandemic, the 2020 special needs Easter egg hunt was made into an "on the go" event where families went to the ranch to pick up baskets filled with eggs and candy, for hunts in the safety of their backyards.
“We decided this year, it would probably make more sense to just have to do it the same ‘on the go’ way just because the community’s still a little nervous about the pandemic,” Smith said. “Our audience that we’re providing for can have compromised immune systems, so we just wanted to be safe.”
Sheriff Quinn Riess is expected to make his usual appearance at the drive thru event, along with a K-9 unit and the Easter Bunny.
“Last year for a lot of our guests, that was the first time they had been out of their house in weeks,” she said. “We could see and feel their anxiousness, but also the excitement in those kids. And it’s not just a drive-by, there’s still communication and interaction there. Our goal is that we don’t stop moving forward and that we still create ways to keep it going.”