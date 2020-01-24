MUSCATINE - While the weather may have been cloudy and snowy, with songs like “Blue Sky” and “In The Good Old Summertime” helping out, the mood was certainly sunny at Sunnybrook.
On Friday, the free kickoff concert for the 26th annual Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend was held at Sunnybrook Assisted Living, with both the musicians and the attendees being more than willing to brave a little snow if it meant hearing some classic ragtime.
“I’ve been (at Sunnybrook) for four years, and it’s always been the kickoff spot,” said Megan Francis, the Marketing Director at Sunnybrook, “I think it’s because of the piano that we have, and the audience also makes it a good spot to kickoff at. We usually get a good crowd, and even in the past weather hasn’t been a deterrent, so we’re hoping this year stays with that for those who really love the music.”
Naturally, the audience was mostly filled with Sunnybrook residents, who were happy to come out of their rooms for a little piano music. “The residents that have been here a couple years really look forward to it,” Francis said, “and there’s been a ton on buzz about this concert, even since last week.”
For the kickoff concert, pianist Jeff Barnhart and his wife, flutist and vocalist Anne Barnhart were there with their friends and fellow performers, pianists Dr. David Majchrzak and Jim Radloff, who also plays the saxophone.
“We enjoy playing for the residents here at Sunnybrook,” said Jeff, “They’re very appreciative and we just love having the chance to play for them. We get a larger crowd every year, with people who don’t live here still coming in to check things out.”
Jeff and Anne Barnhart, or Ivory & Gold as they’re known on stage, have been coming to Eagles and Ivory for 12 of its 26 years, often opening and closing the festival. “(This event) is a great way to kick off our year,” Jeff said, “It’s the first big event we have of the year. When I first came here, I just fell in love with the community and the people. As the weather here gets colder the hearts get warmer, it seems, and that’s something that’s very special to me.”
You have free articles remaining.
Along with being a performer during the festival, Jeff works behind the scenes with fellow arts director Dave Ales and the Muscatine County Arts Council. While Ales focuses mostly on directing the festival itself, Jeff is the musical coordinator and handles the musical aspects of the festival, lining up venues and piano tuners along with who or whatever else they may need for the performances.
“I work with the MCAC to create new things every year, and we just try to bring world-class talent to the locals, and we hope they come out in huge numbers because we’ve got a great show with great value.” Jeff specifically noted the soup supper that would be happening that night, as well as the after-hours portions of both that night and Saturday night.
He also said he enjoyed getting the chance to see old friends over this weekend and to just have a good time. “It’s a big party, lots of family fun, and we’re going to see a lot of big smiles and happy faces - and that keeps us coming back each year.”
At the end of the performance, Jeff encouraged their audience to try and make it to the other events of the weekend, including the Silent Movies being offered Saturday, 12 PM at the Muscatine Art Center, if they wanted to have more fun listening to some great music.
“It’s just a great kickoff to a great weekend, and we’re really happy to be a part of such a great event for Muscatine and we’re happy to host it year-in and year-out,” said Francis, “And we’ll be here as long as they will come.”
For more information on this weekend’s festivities and a full schedule of events and ticket prices, visit www.muscatineartscouncil.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.