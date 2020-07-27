Sunnybrook Assisted Living reports one case of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — A case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Sunnybrook Assisted Living in Muscatine.

Marketing Director Jordan Lloyd said the resident contracted the virus outside of the facility.

“There are no instances of it coming into our facility. This resident received it outside of our community,” she said.

The resident was quarantined in the facility, even before the test came back with a positive result, she said.

“We are taking all necessary precaution,” Lloyd said. “We’ve taken a proactive approach in reviewing practices, providing all our education to our staff and residents in ways that we can reduce the risk so that there’s no spread of it.”

“We’ve been reviewing and implementing different protocols and the best practices since late February to mitigate the risk of exposure and transition,” said Lloyd.

Sunnybrook’s staff, residents and families have received education on COVID-19, and residents and staff are screened daily. They practice social distancing, guests and outside staff have been limited, and housekeeping heightened.

“The health and safety of not only our residents but our staff is the most important thing right now,” Lloyd said.

“We’re still trying to determine what the best moves are for our staff and our residents and their families,” she said. “We’re talking with all of the government officials and all of our management companies to try and determine the best way to minimize the risk for everybody but to also keep our residents happy and healthy, and we know that family is a big part of that."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.