Sunnybrook begins their 'Stuff the Bus' school supplies drive this week

MUSCATINE — Once again, the residents and staff at Sunnybrook Assisted Living are hoping to help the Muscatine community.
On Wednesday, Sunnybrook began their “Stuff the Sunnybrook Bus” event — and had a great first day.
“We got a ton of donations,” said Sunnybrook Marketing Director Jordan Lloyd. “We received everything from crayons to scissors to manila folders.”
Sunnybrook is known for its charity events, especially Lunch for a Cause, with this month’s lunch earnings going toward the Muscatine Community School District.
“We just thought that another really good way we could get things for them and raise money for them would be to do a stuff the bus event,” Lloyd said. “With COVID and everything, obviously it’s going to be a weird year for everybody, especially for schools and for teachers and students. So the more we can help them out, the better their chances are for success in the fall.”
Through July 31, those wanting to help out the cause can drop off school supplies as well as monetary donations at the Sunnybrook (3515 Diana Queen Drive) front doors.
“Anyone can leave donations at any time during the day,” said Lloyd. “Somebody’s always here, so people donating can just ring the doorbell and someone will come to take the donation.”
While any and all types of school supplies will be accepted, some of the most wanted items are backpacks, spiral notebooks and binders or trapper keepers.
“When talking with the administrator of the school district here, they had told me that they supply a majority of the school supplies for the kids in the school system,” Lloyd said, “but anything would still be appreciated.”
As for Sunnybrook’s residents, they are already thrilled with how this donation event is going so far.
“Some residents have already donated to the event,” Lloyd said. “They’ve brought some school supplies in that they kind of had laying around, and they’re really excited about it. A lot of our residents used to be teachers and are from the area, so it really hits home. I think it’s a good thing, and a lot of our residents are proud that they get to be a part of an event like this.”
