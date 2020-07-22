Sunnybrook begins their 'Stuff the Bus' school supplies drive this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Once again, the residents and staff at Sunnybrook Assisted Living are hoping to help the Muscatine community.

On Wednesday, Sunnybrook began their “Stuff the Sunnybrook Bus” event — and had a great first day.

“We got a ton of donations,” said Sunnybrook Marketing Director Jordan Lloyd. “We received everything from crayons to scissors to manila folders.”

Sunnybrook is known for its charity events, especially Lunch for a Cause, with this month’s lunch earnings going toward the Muscatine Community School District.

“We just thought that another really good way we could get things for them and raise money for them would be to do a stuff the bus event,” Lloyd said. “With COVID and everything, obviously it’s going to be a weird year for everybody, especially for schools and for teachers and students. So the more we can help them out, the better their chances are for success in the fall.”

Through July 31, those wanting to help out the cause can drop off school supplies as well as monetary donations at the Sunnybrook (3515 Diana Queen Drive) front doors.