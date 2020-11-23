Sunnybrook raises money with the help of Allie the Alzheimer's Awareness Deer

Since her debut on Thursday, Allie has already helped raise donations. “It kicked off in Sheriff Quinn Riess’ yard, which is where our toilet fundraiser ended, so that kind of a fun connection,” Lloyd said, “Currently, we have a master list of about seven more houses that Allie still needs to go to, so we’re kind of playing catch-up.”

For those who find Allie in their yard, they will need to pay a special “reindeer removal” fee to Sunnybrook. For $10, Allie will be taken away to another yard, and for $20, the donor can choose where to send Allie specifically. Finally, for $30, they can get an “insurance policy” to assure that they don’t get another visit from Allie.

It should be noted that a resident doesn’t need to have Allie in their yard before they can send her to someone else. If they would like Allie to visit a someone, they can call Sunnybrook at 563-263-5108 and make a donation along with their request.

“(Allie) is pretty cute, so she’s more of a fun Christmas ornament versus the purple toilets which were kind of an eyesore.” When asked how long Allie will be sticking around Muscatine, Lloyd said this fundraiser would most likely wrap up either the week before or the week of Christmas, still allowing Allie plenty of time to get back to the North Pole.

With the success of the toilets and Allie, Lloyd said the team at Sunnybrook could easily see these fundraisers becoming an annual event. “Especially with COVID-19, we had to think outside of the box with our fundraisers,” she said, “We think a lot of people have had fun sending these things to others, just really having a good time with it, and I think this year, more than anything, we really needed that.”

