Sunnybrook Sal is on the run, and Muscatine residents have the chance to find him

MUSCATINE – Sunnybrook Assisted Living in Muscatine has certainly made a name for itself, not just in how well it treats its residents and their families, but in how it's able to get the attention of the public.
Last year, Sunnybrook raised money and awareness for Alzheimer’s through some very interesting lawn ornaments, namely a couple of bright purple toilets and Allie the Alzheimer’s Awareness Reindeer.
“We always try to find something fun that we can put in people’s yards or around town,” Marketing Director Jordan Lloyd said.
Both of these campaigns were very successful and popular, with many Muscatine residents getting in on the fun. This time, while Sunnybrook is still hoping to raise awareness for a worthy cause, it's doing so in a different way, with the help of a certain friendly bunny.
This month, Muscatine citizens are asked to keep their eyes out for Sunnybrook’s sneaky springtime mascot, Sunnybrook Sal – a character Lloyd said she came up with.
“The gist behind it was that I wanted to make something interactive for the community that could get people involved and get people outside, especially with all this nice weather we’ve been having,” Lloyd said. “And have a fun search, but also benefit businesses around town.”
As such, ‘Sal’ is a large bunny sign that can be found anywhere in town, with those finding him then having the chance to take a selfie with them. Naturally, Sal was inspired by the Easter Bunny, though Lloyd said that Sal is meant to be an all-around spring themed character, not just an Eastertime character.
“He’s pretty big, so he’s not too hard to find,” she said. “He’s also just a really happy-looking guy.”
Once residents have their selfie, they can then upload it into Sunnybrook’s “The Search for Sunnybrook Sal” Facebook event, entering them into a drawing to win a gift card to a local business.
Although the team at Sunnybrook is still deciding which businesses they will be offering gift cards from, Lloyd said that she and her staff are happy to do what they can to support small businesses in Muscatine. Winners for each card will be chosen at random, though residents are still asked to have fun with their selfie.
The Search for Sunnybrook Sal event will continue all throughout the month of April, with Sal hiding in a different spot around the community each week. There will also be a different gift card offered each week.
While Sal waits to be found, Lloyd and her team are hoping to see more participation in the search as the month of April continues on.
“We’re excited to see everybody’s pictures," she said, "and hopefully this is a really fun, interactive way to take your kids and get him outside to find him."