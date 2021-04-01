Sunnybrook Sal is on the run, and Muscatine residents have the chance to find him

MUSCATINE – Sunnybrook Assisted Living in Muscatine has certainly made a name for itself, not just in how well it treats its residents and their families, but in how it's able to get the attention of the public.

Last year, Sunnybrook raised money and awareness for Alzheimer’s through some very interesting lawn ornaments, namely a couple of bright purple toilets and Allie the Alzheimer’s Awareness Reindeer.

“We always try to find something fun that we can put in people’s yards or around town,” Marketing Director Jordan Lloyd said.

Both of these campaigns were very successful and popular, with many Muscatine residents getting in on the fun. This time, while Sunnybrook is still hoping to raise awareness for a worthy cause, it's doing so in a different way, with the help of a certain friendly bunny.

This month, Muscatine citizens are asked to keep their eyes out for Sunnybrook’s sneaky springtime mascot, Sunnybrook Sal – a character Lloyd said she came up with.

“The gist behind it was that I wanted to make something interactive for the community that could get people involved and get people outside, especially with all this nice weather we’ve been having,” Lloyd said. “And have a fun search, but also benefit businesses around town.”