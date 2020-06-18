Sunnybrook to restart 'Lunch for a Cause' next week

MUSCATINE — One of the things that Sunnybrook Assisted Living is best known for is its Lunch for a Cause events.
Now, as coronavirus cases have stabilized, Sunnybrook hopes to bring it back, even if it has to be altered slightly.
“They’re normally once a month, when things are normal,” said Sunnybrook Marketing Director Jordan Lloyd. We’re just trying to get back into the swing of things by starting that back up, even if it looks like a drive-thru instead of actually bringing the community through our doors.”
Sunnybrook invites people to have lunch with residents on the second Wednesday of the month, to help them feel a bit less isolated while raising money for good causes. Lunches are also available to-go. Proceeds support non-profits. This time the money will support Muscatine Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“I think that’s one of the biggest things that Sunnybrook does well,” Lloyd said, “During regular circumstances, our doors are always open. We want the community and families in here all the time, because a lot of our residents have always been big parts of this community, and if they’re not from Muscatine then they were big parts of their former community, so that kind of socialization and interactions with different people is one of the things that enriches life so much, especially when you’re living outside of your normal situation.”
Because of the pandemic, Sunnybrook staff still isn't allowing guests, so this month's lunch is a no contact drive thru. While the situation may be frustrating, Lloyd says residents and their families have been understanding.
“We’ve been COVID-free this whole time and that’s been because of the precautions we’ve taken,” she said. “They want to get back to normal and so do we, but they also understand how important it is for us to open up slowly.”
“A lot of our local businesses and other assisted living facilities have reached out staying that they’re going to come,” Lloyd said.
Sunnybrook residents can see guests from their windows, which they enjoyed during the annual Barbecue for Badges event a few weeks ago.
“Obviously they loved having those public safety members stop by, talking to them and thanking them,” Lloyd said, “It looked a bit different this year, but just knowing that we were still doing it meant a lot to our residents. To have a good turn out to events or to have families and community members stop by, it’s just so important to our residents and staff.”
To make a reservation, call 563-263-5108 or email marketing@sunnybrookmuscatine.com by June 19.
“We’d love to have as many people out as we can on Wednesday as possible, because it’s obviously going to such a wonderful organization that hits for so many people as well as our local Walk to End Alzheimer’s, so that’s always a bonus too,” said Lloyd.
