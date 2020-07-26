Sunnybrook's Alzheimer's fundraiser is flush with success

How the fundraiser works is that someone is either "flushed" or they call into Sunnybrook saying that they’d like to "flush" someone. Once the Sunnybrook staff has placed the toilet in the person’s yard, “flushing them” so to speak, the person can either pay $10 to make the staff take it away, $20 for them to take it away to a specific place and $30 to get an "insurance policy" to make sure that the toilet doesn’t come back.

“It’s been going pretty good,” Lloyd said, “We just kind of thought of it as a fun way to fund raise that’s public to the eye, it’s not just on Facebook or on social media.” Not only are the staff at Sunnybrook excited about this event, but the residents have been enjoying it as well. “We usually take a resident or two with us to each flushing, and it’s just a way to get them out and get them involved while still, of course, being safe.”

As of Friday, July 24, 26 people have gotten flushed. Those who have been flushed can keep the toilets for as long as they want. “We’ve had a couple people that, as soon as we pull out of their driveway, they call Sunnybrook and ask how they can get it out. We’ve also had a couple people keep it for up to four days. Usually (the toilets) stay there about a day, unless it falls on a weekend.”