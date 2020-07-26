Sunnybrook's Alzheimer's fundraiser is flush with success

MUSCATINE — It isn’t easy to raise awareness for a disease, especially for one as devastating and difficult as Alzheimer’s.
Sunnybrook Assisted Living is hoping to raise awareness with a more lighthearted method using a couple custom made toilets.
At the beginning of the month, Sunnybrook began their Flushing Fundraiser, an event that’s quickly gaining notoriety due to how noticeable these purple toilets are, to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.
“A sister community of ours, another Sunnybrook in a different location, kind of had the idea and was coming up with a toilet,” said Marketing Director Jordan Lloyd. “We kind of talked with them, talked about the logistics of it, and we were like ‘we have to do this’.”
The first toilet, revealed during Sunnybrook’s Lunch for a Cause in June, has the words “End Alz” on it, as well as flowers and stars. “It’s seen better days,” said Lloyd, noting how it’s been through some thunderstorms and has been accidentally knocked down a couple times since its debut, “It’s made its way all around Muscatine."
The second toilet, which made its first appearance a couple weeks ago, has been named the "Jeweled John." This one has plastic diamonds on it, as well as flowers and a purple Alzheimer’s awareness ribbon. “We needed two because there was just so much traffic with the first one,” Lloyd continued, “and we got such a good response from the community, we knew we needed more.”
How the fundraiser works is that someone is either "flushed" or they call into Sunnybrook saying that they’d like to "flush" someone. Once the Sunnybrook staff has placed the toilet in the person’s yard, “flushing them” so to speak, the person can either pay $10 to make the staff take it away, $20 for them to take it away to a specific place and $30 to get an "insurance policy" to make sure that the toilet doesn’t come back.
“It’s been going pretty good,” Lloyd said, “We just kind of thought of it as a fun way to fund raise that’s public to the eye, it’s not just on Facebook or on social media.” Not only are the staff at Sunnybrook excited about this event, but the residents have been enjoying it as well. “We usually take a resident or two with us to each flushing, and it’s just a way to get them out and get them involved while still, of course, being safe.”
As of Friday, July 24, 26 people have gotten flushed. Those who have been flushed can keep the toilets for as long as they want. “We’ve had a couple people that, as soon as we pull out of their driveway, they call Sunnybrook and ask how they can get it out. We’ve also had a couple people keep it for up to four days. Usually (the toilets) stay there about a day, unless it falls on a weekend.”
To flush someone, call Sunnybrook, make a donation and tell them who you'd like to flush. Once there is a break in flushing requests, then the ones made through phone call will be done. “We will 100 percent make sure that a toilet gets to them at some point,” Lloyd said.
Residents are also free to make monetary donations without receiving the toilet or requesting a flushing, either by dropping off donations at the Sunnybrook facility or finding the Sunnybrook Making Memories team on the Muscatine Walk to End Alzheimer’s website and donate online.
“A lot of people have donated more than what we ask just because it’s such a good cause that hits home for a lot of people,” Lloyd added, “I think it’s an organization that people sometimes think doesn’t need funding and stuff for research, but every day people are struggling with it and it’s a fight for the first survivor of it.”
Sunnybrook has a $2,000 goal, which Lloyd says they are only $200-300 away from. They have decided to keep it going at least until the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is August 15.
“The feedback and the support has been great,” Lloyd said, “We just love seeing people from the Muscatine community having fun with it and being lighthearted about there being a toilet in their yard, and it’s just a great way to raise money and raise awareness.”
