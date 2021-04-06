Sunrise Galleries in Muscatine announces 5x7 random art contest, open for all residents

MUSCATINE – Sunrise Galleries in Muscatine, located at 114 East 2nd Street, has often prided itself in showing off local art, and with this new contest, now anyone can have their art put up in the gallery.
This week, Sunrise Galleries announced its first ever “Random 5x7 Art Challenge”, with this challenge being open to all residents of every age, every level of skill and every type of art medium – so long as it can fit in a 5x7 frame.
Additionally, all entrees must be original pieces of art and there should be no signatures or watermarks on it. Other than that, any style is accepted – from paintings and pencil, to crayon and water color, to photography and mixed media, to even three-dimensional pieces of work. If it can be a securely mounted onto a rigid frameable board, then it can be accepted.
All entries must be submitted by April 30 at 5 p.m. alongside a $15 entry fee, and each artist is allowed to submit up to three different pieces of art. Each entry will be framed in Sunrise Galleries from May 7 to May 30, and artists may keep both their piece and the frame it’s in once the exhibit has ended on June 1.
Entries will be judged by Sunrise Galleries staff members, with the winners being decided based on quality, uniqueness, composition, originality, creativity and general appeal.
First Place will win $150 worth of selected art supplies, while Second Place will win $100 worth of selected art supplies, and Third place will win $50 worth of selected art supplies.
There will also be a People’s Choice award, with this award being decided by public vote and the winner being announced at the closing of the exhibit. This title comes with $150 worth of selected art supplies.
While it’s the first time that the Gallery has held a random art contest, according to owner Jim Elias, the Gallery has held contests before. The most recent example is from winter/spring 2019, which focused on photography – specifically photos that focused on sunrises and sunsets around Muscatine.
While that contest brought in about 50-60 participants, Elias is hoping that because it is open to all mediums and styles as well as all ages, the Gallery will see a much bigger turnout with this contest.
“I would love to have anybody and everybody submit something that they think is cool art,” Elias said “I just like to give opportunities for local artists to display their work. That’s the important thing about having a gallery, just using it to support local artists whether they are professionals or amateurs or a kid that just likes to make art.”
Currently, Sunrise Galleries is displaying pieces focusing on flowers in honor of “spring’s first bloom”, as well as pieces from an artist who just recently moved to Muscatine, Barbara Crossley. Then, in the last two weeks of April, the Gallery will be displaying work created by Muscatine Community College students.
“I like to be able to give local artists at all levels an opportunity to get their work in front of people,” Elias said.
As for the one limitation of the contest, Elias said he went with 5x7 pieces only as a way to assure that his gallery could put up as many art pieces as possible. “I’ve got a big wall in my gallery where I could hang dozens if not maybe even a couple hundred of those mini 5x7 pieces, so it’s wide open for anyone, and I want to encourage people to share their art,” he said.
Sunrise Galleries is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contest applications can be found at the Gallery, or online at www.sunrisegalleries.com/5x7. For further questions about the contest, call 563-299-6855.