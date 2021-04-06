Sunrise Galleries in Muscatine announces 5x7 random art contest, open for all residents

MUSCATINE – Sunrise Galleries in Muscatine, located at 114 East 2nd Street, has often prided itself in showing off local art, and with this new contest, now anyone can have their art put up in the gallery.

This week, Sunrise Galleries announced its first ever “Random 5x7 Art Challenge”, with this challenge being open to all residents of every age, every level of skill and every type of art medium – so long as it can fit in a 5x7 frame.

Additionally, all entrees must be original pieces of art and there should be no signatures or watermarks on it. Other than that, any style is accepted – from paintings and pencil, to crayon and water color, to photography and mixed media, to even three-dimensional pieces of work. If it can be a securely mounted onto a rigid frameable board, then it can be accepted.

All entries must be submitted by April 30 at 5 p.m. alongside a $15 entry fee, and each artist is allowed to submit up to three different pieces of art. Each entry will be framed in Sunrise Galleries from May 7 to May 30, and artists may keep both their piece and the frame it’s in once the exhibit has ended on June 1.

Entries will be judged by Sunrise Galleries staff members, with the winners being decided based on quality, uniqueness, composition, originality, creativity and general appeal.