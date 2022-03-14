Supervisors approve budget for coming fiscal year

MUSCATINE — No comments were heard Monday during the second public hearing for the 2022-23 budget at the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting, and the proposed budget was approved.

No discussion was made by supervisors, other than to close the hearing and move on. Two public hearings were required to approve the levy. The completed levy needs to be to the state by March 31. Supervisor Santos Saucedo commented on the lowering of the budget rate this year.

“I wanted to make sure to get that into the record because that is a big positive change for us this year,” he said.

The budget is expected to be about 7.5% lower than the 2021-22 budget, as the Iowa legislature has removed the cost of funding mental health off property taxes and is using state funding. The change in funding has resulted in forward funding to the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region that Muscatine County belongs to as well as an increase in funding.

In June 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation that included dedicated mental health funding from Iowa’s general fund.

According to the draft budget approved by the supervisors, the property tax levy will be $6.86 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, down from $7.59 per $1,000. The removal of the mental health levy is responsible for a 62-cent drop in the levy. The remaining 11-cent decrease is due to a drop in debt services, as several debts have been paid off.

The board also held a public hearing on elected officials’ salaries for the coming fiscal year,

The supervisors also approved the pay rates for elected officials during the meeting that were previously lowered from the recommended rates from the Muscatine County Compensation Board. The new rates are a 3% increase for most county-elected officials, a 6% increase for the sheriff and a 1.5% increase for supervisors.

The compensation board on Feb. 16 issued a recommendation to give all elected officials a 4% increase, except the sheriff’s position, which would get an 8% increase. The compensation board reported recommendations were based on other counties of similar size and on input from the elected officials. The sheriff’s salary increase was based on the salary of police chiefs and sheriffs throughout the state, and the board said it intended to make similar increases over the next several years to bring the salary in line with other public safety officials.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0