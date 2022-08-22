Supervisors approve cameras, fire alarm system

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office has been steadily replacing monitoring cameras as they have failed over the past few years at the Muscatine County Jail. Now, Sheriff Quinn Riess will get to replace the entire system once and for all.

During the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Riess presented the $250,000 camera upgrade project to the supervisors. During discussion, Riess said the department had filed a request for American Rescue Plan money to help pay for the project. If it wasn’t approved, Riess said the department planned to pay for the project with commissary revenues.

“We’ve been working on that for the last couple of years,” Riess said. “We replaced a batch about six months ago. What we were looking at with that grant was to just complete the project.”

Council member Santos Saucedo questioned Riess about where the $250,000 estimate was from, to which he replied it came from the technician who maintains the camera system in the jail as well as several other facilities, including the courthouse. He said there were 124 cameras in the facility, of which about 49 had been replaced.

The supervisors approved the project with little discussion.

The board also heard a request to approve a project to replace the fire alarms inside the jail.

Riess said supervisors had discussed the issue a few months prior. He said the department had gathered information from vendors to determine which system best met the needs of the jail. Two vendors are being considered. Riess asked for permission to pick a vendor before terms of the project are discussed.

Council member Jeff Sorensen said he had looked at the documents and found the vendors to be good and that the price of the project estimated by the vendors were all “in the same ballpark.”

Riess also said he had found the answers for several questions Saucedo asked and learned the systems could be expanded if needed. Saucedo discussed the warranties being offered with the systems. Riess also said in the future the sheriff’s office was planning to add haylon systems.

“All this technology is critical to our ability to serve,” Sorensen said.

The council also approved allowing Riess to select a contract to approve.