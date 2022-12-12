Supervisors approve city contribution

The city of Muscatine project to build an indoor athletic complex in the city soccer park moved forward Monday as the Muscatine County Supervisors approved a $400,000 contribution to the project.

During their weekly meeting, the supervisors unanimously approved using remaining federal rescue funds from the COVID-19 health crisis to pay for the contribution. The city will be required to sign a form showing the complex is one of the county’s uses for the funding. Because the funding isn’t due until the next fiscal year, the county did not need to have a public hearing on the expense. The passage will allow the city to submit a county letter of intent with its application for a Destination Iowa grant.

Budget Coordinator Kala Naber presented the supervisors with funding options to finance the county’s part of the project. She commented that the county still had some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that weren’t allocated, as well as interest on those funds and that there were Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF, an unrestricted ARPA account) funds. She also said that building maintenance funds could be moved around to get the $400,000.

Supervisors Nathan Mather commented that the county should use the most restricted funds first. He recommended the money should come from the ARPA fund and the interest from the account. Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said he would not be in favor of the county using capital improvement funds.

The plans for the $4 million facility were discussed at the Dec. 1 Muscatine City Council meeting. The indoor sports dome would be air-supported and would include a full-size synthetic turf soccer field that would be subdivided into smaller fields and restroom facilities. The facility will be built on the existing Soccer West field. If the timeline proceeds as expected, the facility could be ready to open before winter 2024. During that meeting, the city approved its $600,000 contribution.

Two grant applications are being written to Carver Trust and Destination Iowa to help further offset the $4 million design and construction cost. The city also hopes for $1 million from local donations. An annual operating cost of $279,327 is anticipated, which will be offset by revenue generated from facility usage.

According to a projected timeline, the Farley Group will begin designing the facility and obtain cost estimates. Notice of the Destination Iowa grant will be given in January or February 2023. If all goes well, the council may have plans to approve and bids to let in the summer of 2023, leading to the facility opening in autumn or winter of 2024.

During the Dec. 1, City Council meeting, City Parks and Recreation Director Richard Klimes commented he was only discussing the “big picture” and a lot of details remain to be determined.