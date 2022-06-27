Supervisors approve contract for MCSA services

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved a preferred provider agreement between the Muscatine Center for Special Action (MCSA) and the county after community services director Felicia Toppert said the biggest challenge facing the shelter is lack of affordable housing.

Toppert explained the contract is for MCSA to provide homeless services such as shelter, case management and a domestic violence shelter. The county previously worked with MCSA, but this year the contract is an outcome-based contract instead of a program-based contract. She said there were incentives to MCSA for getting people housed within certain time periods. The largest incentive is $100 to get a subject housed within 30 days of MCSA taking them in.

“We will not pay after 90 days of someone being in the shelter,” she said. “There have been a lot of people in the course of the last year who had been there for months, and we have not paid for those. This also applies to folks going in and out.”

She explained the idea was to get the subjects into permanent housing. There will be case management as well.

The contract will also no longer pay for out-of-county shelter residents. Toppert said people coming in from another homeless region would not be paid for. She said there were different regions in the state and Muscatine County was a leader in its region. She said Muscatine County had one of the only 90-day shelters in the state. Toppert said when people were no longer able to stay at one shelter, they moved to another one. She said the only way an out-of-county resident would be paid for is if they were employed full time within the first seven days.

Supervisor Nathan Mather asked how the county could tell if a homeless person was from outside the county. Toppert said the previous address of the subject was used. She said all residents were screened to make sure they met the criteria to stay in the shelter.

“The most important part is that you are encouraging people to get out into their own house and into the community,” Supervisor Scott Sauer said.

Supervisor Nathan Mather commented that the new contract says bills must be submitted 15 days before the end of the calendar month. He asked what would happen if that wasn’t done. Toppert said if the situation became chronic, corrective action could be taken.

“One thing I really appreciate is the built-in evaluation,” Mather said. “That’s huge. I wish every contract had that.”

Mather also asked about there not being a sobriety requirement and wondered if additional insurance were needed. Toppert said the insurance was sufficient.

“The Housing First model is one the federal government is pushing because you can’t get a person clean from drugs if they have nowhere to go,” Toppert said. “Mental health is the same thing. You can’t treat mental health on an on-going basis if someone doesn’t have a place to live. The idea is to get them into housing and then through case management work through all those other issues.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0