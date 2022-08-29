Supervisors approve grant application

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday approved the application for a grant that, if received, would help abate meth use in the county.

During its regular meeting, the supervisors unanimously approved allowing chair Scott Sauer to execute a 2022-23 Meth Hot Spots Grant Program in the amount of $8,000. There was no discussion before the program was approved.

According to the board packet, the grant, given by the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy, is provided to assist with high level methamphetamine investigations or precursor diversion investigations.