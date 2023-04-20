Muscatine County has 10 cemeteries that are either a pioneer cemetery or not being otherwise maintained, Muscatine County Attorney James Barry reported to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

Of the 10, six are pioneer cemeteries. Barry is unsure about the others. If fewer than 12 people have been interred in the cemetery in the past 50 years, it is designated a pioneer cemetery. In one case a cemetery was donated to the township in 1853 and has since been abandoned.

In the case of pioneer cemeteries, the county is not able to tax for upkeep in the manner a township can and would have to use money from the general fund to care for the cemeteries. The county could also create a commission to care for the cemeteries. The members of the commission would take over the management role of the cemeteries. Barry said the board had an obligation under Iowa law to address the care of the cemeteries. It is still being determined how many of the cemeteries are on private property.

“It looks like, one way or another, we are going to have 10 cemeteries we are going to have to deal with,” Barry said.

He said the issue had been brought up by a woman who had a relative buried in one of the cemeteries and was bringing in family members for National Day of Caring.

Barry commented that the board would have to develop a process for the care of the cemeteries. In the event a cemetery is on private property, the county has to give the land owner the first option to take care of it. He also said the law allowed for a loved one to visit a grave in a cemetery on private land, but that 10 days’ notice must be given. He does not believe the county will have to care for headstones that have been broken.

Supervisor Scott Sauer asked if any of the cemeteries was located in an area that would make getting equipment to it difficult. Barry said he had only been to two.

Supervisor Danny Chick asked about liability concerns if someone was injured while visiting a cemetery on private property. Barry said if the county was taking care of the cemetery, it could potentially be liable.

There is an option in Iowa code to move graves, Barry said. The cemeteries had from six to 91 internments. He also commented at the time the cemeteries were in use people weren’t necessarily buried with a vault or coffin.

Barry said after he completes doing research on the cemeteries he would return to the board with a recommendation.