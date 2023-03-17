WAPELLO — Ambulance service funding and a letter from county auditor Sandi Sturgell announcing her retirement later this year highlighted the regular weekly meeting of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Sturgell’s formal announcement came relatively early in the meeting as the three supervisors passed her letter between them before chair Chris Ball eventually read it.

According to the letter, Sturgell is planning her last day in the auditor’s position to be May 31, 2023.

“It will be up to the board to decide how to fill my position. However, I highly recommend appointing a replacement to fill my position to save taxpayers the expense of a special election,” she wrote in the letter, pointing out the position would be on the 2024 ballot.

Sturgell was originally elected to the county auditor’s position in the Nov. 6, 2012 election. Sturgell said she had previously worked 19 years in the county treasurer’s office.

In other action, Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston, council member Hal Prior and Louisa County Ambulance Service (LCAS) Director Jim Ingham met with the board to discuss the financial status of the LCAS.

Columbus Junction has been operating the LCAS since Jan. 1, 2022, but has been struggling to keep the service financially above water. Huston indicated he saw Tuesday’s meeting as an opportunity to explain where the city stood financially with the service and to seek additional help from the county.

The supervisors approved a $150,000 loan to the service at its July 26, 2022 meeting, after meeting with Huston the week before.

Huston began his presentation Tuesday with an explanation of how that loan had been used. He said $75,000 had gone to pay off an earlier line of credit from a local bank and a $5,000 loan provided from the city’s Roundy Fund. Another $50,000 had been placed in a reserve checking account; and Huston said that money still remained in the account.

A second checking account used for daily expenses currently had a $29,600 balance, Huston continued, adding the LCAS had also incurred a $68,677 loss from July 1, 2022 to the end of February.

Referring frequently to a packet of financial information, the city officials then provided comparisons between the LCAS and the Wapello community Ambulance Service (WCAS), pointing out the two city-operated services each responded to about the same number of calls in the past year. They also pointed out the LCAS actually incurred lower expenses than the WCAS last year.

A key difference involved insurance payments provided through federal Medicaid and Medicare programs, with the WCAS receiving around $74,000 more.

Officials agreed it would be at least July 1, 2025 before the LCAS would be eligible for those higher amounts, but that did not prevent supervisor Brad Quigley from urging the Columbus Junction officials to pursue every opportunity to speed up that process.

The group also touched on the essential services tax proposal that is expected to be presented later this year to voters. Supervisor Shawn Maine said the first meeting of the advisory council appointed to recommend the tax referendum question was tentatively scheduled for next week.

The supervisors did not commit to providing any additional funding assistance.

In final action, the board also:

• Met with department heads Adam Caudle, veteran affairs; Roxanne Smith, public health; and Adam Shutt, secondary roads for their regular departmental updates;

• Received a rezoning recommendation from planning and zoning commission vice chair Michael Vance;

• Held the canvas of the special city/school election;

• Accepted a $708 bid from SecureTec, Cedar Rapids, for additional panic buttons at the County Complex.