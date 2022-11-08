Supervisors discuss ARPA fund projects

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved allocating $100,000 over two years from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency fund.

During the board’s regular meeting Monday, Muscatine County Budget Coordinator Kala Nabar said that $100,000 has already been allocated to Muscatine County, but in order for the county to receive the funds, it has to apply for them. She said the fund is less restrictive than ARPA and the funds don’t need separate recipients.

The supervisors also approved signing at ARPA agreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine for the Mulberry Corridor Revitalization Project.

Also during the meeting, Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden gave information regarding the Nov. 8 election. The supervisors are scheduled to canvass the election during its Nov. 15 meeting.