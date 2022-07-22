Supervisors hear ambulance report

WAPELLO - It may not be the light at the end of the tunnel, but following a discussion between Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston and the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, there might be a light in the tunnel, which started Jan. 1 when the city acquired the Louisa County Ambulance Service (LCAS).

Huston presented the board with financial reports on the LCAS, showing the service had a $34,261 net accrued income, but on a cash basis, was operating with a $109,425 deficit.

The primary problem the service has experienced is an inability to collect on nearly $73,000 in Medicare charges and shortages on other insurance payments, Huston told the board.

“The problem we are having is funding accounts receivable and we need some help,” he told the board, explaining he could not point to when the service’s cash flow problems would subside.

Huston reminded the board the city had anticipated it would take some time before the city-acquired service would complete all the necessary paperwork to receive insurance payments and had borrowed $75,000 to help cover expenses until those payments started to be received.

“We thought it would take some time to get it going, but we didn’t think it would take this long and (involve) this size of numbers,” he said, adding the city had been covering the shortfall, but could not sustain that effort.

“We need help,” he repeated to the board, pointing to another form that showed the service was waiting for more than $171,500 in payments from nearly 20 insurance and other providers.

Huston assured the board the city would cover any assistance the county could provide.

“What you help we’ll get back to you, but probably over the next twelve months,” he said.

“What happened?” supervisor Randy Griffin wondered about the shortfall.

Huston indicated part of the issue was there had been a staff turnover when the city acquired the LCAS and the new staff was not as experienced in dealing with multiple insurance companies.

Wapello City Clerk Mike Delzell, who attended the meeting, explained that had not been a problem when the former non-profit Wapello Ambulance Service (WAS) was acquired a few years ago by the city of Wapello.

He said former WAS Director Cindy Small had remained with the new service and had helped train other staff with insurance billing procedures. He said Small still provides some assistance and he suggested Columbus Junction contact her for assistance.

Supervisor Brad Quigley agreed and said he felt the county needed to step forward with other help.

“We want this to succeed. We are all in this together,” he said, asking Huston what the city would need until the insurance billing issue was resolved.

Huston said he would like to obtain $175,000 in funding, with $75,000 going to pay off the original loan the city took out.

Quigley said no action could be taken at Tuesday’s meeting, but the supervisors would place the request on next week’s meeting agenda.

In other action, the supervisors:

• Met with several department heads for their regular departmental updates;

• Approved a resolution expressing interest in negotiating a new maintenance contract with the Corps of Engineers for Wykert’s Landing;

• Approved treasurer Vicki Frank’s office appointments as of July 1, 2022 following some staff changes;

• Reviewed and approved a variety of property tax credit applications for the 2022 tax year;

• Approved $497,443 in claims.