Supervisors hire new county engineer

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County will soon have a new county engineer as the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved signing an employment agreement to hire Bryan Horesowsky for a two-year term. He is currently employed at the county engineer’s office as an assistant engineer.

During Monday’s regular meeting, the supervisors unanimously approved the hiring without discussion. The two-year term will begin Oct. 1, however the tenure may be terminated by either Horesowsky or the county at any time.

The supervisors also approved a hiring agreement to replace Horesowsky’s assistant engineer position with Brian Meinsma. The packet also included a memo from current County Engineer Keith White explaining a request to hire Meinsma at a higher rate than most new hires. White cited Meinsma’s education and work experience with Whiteside and most recently Cedar counties. His pay rate will be $84,995 per year.

After White retires the office will still be short one manager. Once Horesowsky is in position as county engineer he will make a decision on hiring someone to fill this role.

In other business, Eric Furnas, the planning and zoning administrator for Muscatine County, told the supervisors he had participated in a water quality presentation held by the Muscatine League of Women Voters. He said that copies of the presentation are available and that if the supervisors received any questions about the presentation, they should be directed to him.

Earlier this year it was reported per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances — human-made toxic chemicals also called “forever chemicals” — were found in Mississippi River water. At Muscatine Power and Water, PFAS levels in finished drinking water were measured at about 7.6 parts per trillion. At a public well at the Kammerer Mobile Home park on Stewart Road, PFAS the measurement reached about 19 parts per trillion.

Earlier this month the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued nonbinding health advisories that lowered allowable PFAS levels in water from 70 parts per trillion to about .02 part per trillion. The EPA is expected to propose new drinking water regulations later this year with a final decision expected in 2023.

PFAS is short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, firefighting foam, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other products. PFAS have mostly been phased out by chemical manufacturers, but many remain in the environment as they do not degrade over time. The compounds have been linked to cancer and low birth weights.

Supervisor Jeff Sorensen, who attended the presentation, said the event raised more questions than provided answers.

“They don’t really have a solution,” he said. ‘That’s the problem, there is no solution. There are mitigation strategies where you remove it but you concentrate it and that is a bigger problem.”