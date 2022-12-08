Supervisors hold hearing on EMS

The identification of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Louisa County as an essential service was given a major boost by the county board of supervisors during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The board held a public hearing where it made its first consideration for a resolution that would officially identify EMS as an essential service. The public hearing attracted no comments, although the board did discuss the issue with Supervisor-elect Shawn Maine, who has attended meetings since winning election to the board during the Nov. 8 election.

County officials said two additional public hearings would need to be held before the resolution was adopted. County Auditor Sandi Sturgell said public hearings had been set for Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, with final approval of the resolution scheduled for Dec. 20, following the public hearing scheduled for that meeting.

According to the resolution and previous discussions, once EMS is identified as an essential service, the board of supervisors will then be authorized and directed to coordinate with local EMS agencies to create a county EMS System Advisory Council.

The council will assist in researching and addressing the service needs of the county and guide implementation of a program to meet those needs. A major component of that program is expected to be a proposed local option income surtax and/or property tax assessment to finance EMS services in the county.

Any tax would need to be approved by a 60% super majority of county voters.

Maine said he would talk with Wapello Community Ambulance Service Executive Director Jason Griffin on some of the details involved in establishing the council.

Supervisor Randy Griffin, whose seat Maine ran for after Griffin chose not to seek reelection, offered to serve on the council. Supervisor Brad Quigley indicated he thought five people were needed for the council and suggested one supervisor should serve. Maine also said he understood two private citizens should be appointed.

The board also discussed other county appointments, including continued efforts to identify residents or property owners in several townships who might serve as a trustee or clerk in Columbus City, Elm Grove and Oakland townships.

Randy Griffin said he had talked with current Columbus City Trustee Don Garrett, who had agreed to continue serving as a trustee. Quigley also questioned if a trustee or clerk serving in one township could also serve in another. Meanwhile, the search will continue for other positions, especially township clerks.

Sturgell said those positions were vital to the townships’ budgeting and taxing process. She said County Treasurer Vicki Frank had been holding some townships’ apportionments because clerks had not submitted paperwork.

The supervisors also discussed appointments for their representatives on the county compensation board and other bodies.

Contracts for additional right of way that will be used for the upgrading of 160th Street, which will be part of the Grandview Bypass project, were also approved.

A contract with JB Holland, Inc., Decorah, which submitted the low bid for the 160th Street project, was also approved. County Engineer Adam Shutt said after the vote that he could now begin more serious discussions with the company to set construction schedules and other project details.

The supervisors also approved an application from Louisa Communications to allow the installation of fiber optics cable along County Road X37 and 120th Street. The installation should improve internet and other digital communication services to the Kinder Morgan Natural Gas plant.