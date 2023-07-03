WAPELLO — A resolution setting the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 appropriations for county departments, commissions and outside agencies was one of several financial and personnel issues that highlighted the regular meeting of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Officials said the appropriations matched what the supervisors had approved earlier this year as part of the county’s budgeting process. According to that earlier action, the total expenditures approved in the county budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $15,631,970.

In other FY 24 financial action, the board finalized contracts with the county’s three ambulance services. The supervisors indicated the contracts were similar to previous agreements, although the county subsidies paid to the services has been increased.

According to board members, the Louisa County (Columbus Junction) Ambulance Service and the Wapello Community Ambulance Service will each receive $50,000, while the Morning Sun Ambulance Service subsidy will be $40,000.

Two fund transfers were also approved by the board, including a $723,871 interfund transfer from the county’s Rural Services and General Basic funds to Secondary Roads.

County engineer Adam Shutt explained the transfer is one of two transfers made each year to provide funding for his department.

The other transfer was for $120,871 from the county’s General Basic Fund to its Conservation Land Acquisition/Reserve Fund. Louisa County Conservation Board Executive Director Katie Hammond attended the meeting and explained camping fees, land rent and other revenue provided the funding for the transfer.

She said the funds would help with a variety of park development, including planned facilities at Eden Park. Other officials also pointed out the conservation board will transfer a $40,000 payment from the reserve fund back to the county in FY 24.

That payment will be the first installment on an earlier loan the supervisors provided to the conservation board to acquire around 50 acres that linked three previously disconnected sections of the Virginia Grove Recreation Area.

In personnel action that also involved a financial component, the board approved the signing of the FY 24 bargaining contracts between the county and two local AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) locals.

The board had previously approved the contracts with bargaining units representing the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) employees and workers with the county’s secondary roads department.

The board also reviewed and agreed to sign an agreement covering the law enforcement academy training for Justin Walker, the new Columbus School Resource Officer.

Walker was previously a member of the LCSO Reserve Officers program but had not attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Under the agreement, he will repay the county for the $29,771 cost of his training, which includes wages) on a graduated basis if he leaves the county’s employment within a specified time.

An agreement to continue participation in the ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act) program for FY 24 was also approved.

The cost for the program is $1,750.

In the final personnel action, the board approved an $18,908 payout to newly appointed Auditor Selena Gerst for unused vacation, comp and sick leave while serving in a staff position in the auditor’s office.

After being appointed to the elective position earlier in June, Gerst became ineligible for the staff payout program. She decided to submit the payout request before the new fiscal year when the payout would have been determined using higher FY 24 wages.

The board also met with Shutt for his weekly department update.