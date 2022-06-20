Supervisors to audit departments' petty cash

MUSCATINE — The members of the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors will get a firsthand look at business in the county offices when it audits the petty cash at the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

During the regular meeting Monday, the supervisors agreed on the assignments for each member to go through the remaining cash and check the balances to make sure they match. Supervisor Nathan Mather will audit the recorder, county attorney, auditor and assessor; Supervisor Scott Sauer will audit the engineer’s office; Supervisor Jeff Sorensen will audit the Muscatine County Jail; Supervisor Santos Saucedo will audit the treasurer’s office; and Supervisor Doug Holiday will audit Muscatine County Conservation.

The audits will take place about 3:30 p.m. June 30 or before they open for business on July 1.

Also at the meeting, Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess said the Muscatine County Jail had a first — a baby was delivered inside the jail. He thanked the officers and the nursing staff for their help with the delivery.

“I thought we were trying to build a clinic, and now we don’t need one,” Saucedo joked.

Attempts to reach Riess after the meeting for further comment were unsuccessful.

Also during discussion of communications with the board, Sauer said he received a message regarding a refrigerator dumped into a road ditch.

“It’s something that goes on when there isn’t easy disposal for things like that,” Sauer said.

He went on to say appliances can be dropped off at Muscatine Metals.

