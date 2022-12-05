Supervisors to vote on sports complex funding

The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote at its Dec. 12 meeting whether to contribute $400,000 to a city of Muscatine project that would build an indoor athletic complex in the city soccer park.

During Monday’s meeting, the council agreed to have staff create a list of funding options. The list will be presented Dec. 12. Because the funding for the project would not be due until the next fiscal year and can be budgeted for, there will not have to be a public hearing on the project. City Administrator Carol Webb told the supervisors that the City Council is expected to vote on a submitting a Destination Iowa grant during its Dec. 15 meeting and wants all letters of commitment in at that time to be submitted with the application.

“I really like this idea,” Supervisor Scott Sauer said. “I think this structure could really become a destination for a tremendous amount of activities.”

Supervisor Santos Saucedo agreed, saying he believes it is a very good investment for the community. He commented that he would rather spend the money on the facility than to spend money on a new detention center, as Scott County is.

The plans for the $4 million facility were unveiled at the Dec. 1 Muscatine City Council meeting. The indoor sports dome would be air-supported and would include a full-size synthetic turf soccer field that would be subdivided into smaller fields and restroom facilities. The facility will be built on the existing Soccer West field. If the timeline proceeds as expected, the facility could be ready to open before winter 2024.

The council approved the city’s commitment of $600,000 on Dec. 1, which will be included in the 2024 bond issue. The remaining funding sources have not been secured. The county was asked for $400,000 but will not be asked to assist with the ongoing expenses of operating the facility. Two grant applications are also being written to Carver Trust and Destination Iowa to help further offset the $4 million design and construction cost. The city also hopes for $1 million from local donations. An annual operating cost of $279,327 is anticipated, which will be offset by revenue generated from facility usage.

Sauer asked how spectators are handled in the facility. City Park Maintenance Supervisor Nick Gow said spectators would be handled as they were at the Fun City Turf — the Greater Burlington Sports Complex, where spectators bring their own chairs. He said some seating capacity would be built in along the sides of the fields. He also said the plan was the “concept plan” and the city was still looking at options to improve the plans.