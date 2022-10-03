Supervisrs learn progress of grant writer

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors received an update on a new position that started earlier in the year and is designed to help increase funding for projects dealing with priorities for several agencies in the county.

Community grant writer Meghan Custus reported the grant writing program was a partnership between the county, the city of Muscatine and the Community Foundation of Muscatine. The position is designed to give priority to writing grants for health care, housing, educational training and economic development. Custus said general welfare projects were always considered as well. The priority areas were identified by determining the shared priority areas of all groups involved and agreeing to pursue them as a team.

“The grant writer was created to leverage partnership in the county and to build relationships with funders outside the county to funnel more dollars for good into our community,” Custus said.

She said her responsibilities aimed to effectively improve grant seeking in the county. She learns about available grants to determine eligibility, scope and project alignment. As part of the project, over 160 grants were evaluated. So far, $2 million has been awarded from the U.S. Department of Transportation for planning, and it puts the county in a position to apply for a future $12 million grant. Over $7 million in additional funding has been requested over the past 10 months.

When a grant is determined to meet the application criteria, Custus sends the grant to a board for further evaluation. The board is made up of Supervisor Santos Saucedo, city of Muscatine Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin and Charla Shaffer, president of the Community Foundation. Grants are scored based on criteria such as match requirement, dollar amount and percentage of cost of the project covered.

“We’ve modified the scoring criteria as we have gone along to make sure we give all grants an equal opportunity,” Custus said. “For example, we realized the scoring metrics favor grants that are higher dollar and those grants are much more competitive and usually oversubscribed.”

She said writing grants took a substantial amount of time. A federal grant, she said, takes a writer about 100 to 150 hours of work. Custus also said that even if the application is rejected, part of the process is getting to know the groups awarding grants to give grants a better chance of being funded at a later date.

Custus also said she was working on a data repository so, as people throughout the county are applying for grants, information about the county is available. She also seeks community grant writers to assist in the writing.