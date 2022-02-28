Survivor promotes service through friendly competition

MUSCATINE – While Muscatine High School students competing for money to their favorite charities and for bragging rights among fellow students may not have to worry about getting voted off the island, that doesn’t mean their "A" game can be weak.

"Senior Survivor" kicked off Monday evening with an opening ceremony followed by the first community challenge at the VanHecke Center. Throughout the week, five teams of seniors will compete to raise the most money for charity. They will take part in a variety of mental and physical challenges. There are also challenges where members of the community are invited to attend and cheer for their favorite team.

“This got started in the late 2010 time period,” Kindra Petersen, Student Council Senior Advisor, and a Muscatine High School graduate said. “I had just come into the high school as a freshman in 2011 and they had been doing it for a couple of years. It stemmed from the show “Survivor” which had been on since the 2000s. It’s about integrity and having fun and spending the night at the school and getting to experience what life would be like if you are faced with challenges.”

Among the activities students will face are eating military rations, and sleeping at school without a sleeping bag. Petersen said over the last 15 years the students have chosen local charities. This year money will be raised for Flickinger Learning Center, Micaela's Hope, Relay For Life and Ronald McDonald House.

Student Council Vice President Ruthellen Brooks described "Senior Survivor" week as a high-energy event. She said the last couple of years has been challenging because of COVID-19, but she feels this year will be back to normal.

“Last year we even struggled to get enough teams and that is when we opened it up to only male or only female teams,” she said. “We needed to have at least five groups and we ended up having six. I think COVID definitely had a toll on it.”

This year, the competition started with 10 teams and have narrowed down to five teams.

“I would encourage the community to come to the community events and help with fundraising,” Brooks said.

Community events this week will be at 6 p.m. every evening. They will be held on Tuesday in Carver Pool; Wednesday in the main gym; and Thursday in the VanHeck Center.

Remember to help teams win more points by wearing their colors:

Purple team: Paige Mathias and Kiley Randoll raising money for Micaela's Hope.

Yellow team: Gracelyn Kies and Logan Wolf raising money for Flickenger Learning Center.

Blue team: Karly Ricketts and Scout Schmelzer raising money for Relay for Life - American Cancer Society.

Black team: Emma Yerington and Aidan Schrader raising money for Micaela's Hope.

Red team: Grace Bode and Grant Bode raising money for Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City.

