Susan Clark Jr. High to put on their first virtual play next weekend

MUSCATINE – Next weekend, the Susan Clark Jr. High Drama Department will perform a 100% virtual performance.
“Mirror, Mirror: A Virtual Fractured Fairy Tale” features classic fairy tale characters such as Rapunzel, Fairy Godmother, Prince Charming trying to find their happily ever while battling an Evil Queen and a Magic Mirror’s spell.
“It’s got a whole bunch of wacky and fun characters, and the students just play it really well,” Director Bryce Taylor said. “We definitely give the students a lot of room to have fun and be creative and just experiment with their roles, so they’re having a blast.”
This will be Susan Clark’s first virtual play, and the first virtual play co-directors Taylor and Joanna Brewer have staged. Eighteen students, along with a small technical crew, will play 23 characters.
“I think (the audience will) really love just how funny and charismatic it is. It’s just joke after joke, and there’s so much physical comedy and vocal comedy. There’s something for everybody, and it’s great for the whole family," he said.
Taylor said this play is different than anything he or the students have put on before, and that there have been many changes to adjust to.
“In our regular theater production, we’re there in person and we’re doing a lot of physical stuff and blocking as we try to put it all together. Essentially, we can’t necessarily do any of that, and we have to go get each thing individually and then talk to and direct them through the computer. It’s just so much more different and difficult than anything we’ve ever had to do before,” Taylor said.
Conflicts and technical difficulties have also been part of the cast and crew’s struggles, but Taylor said the technology has been a strength, too. The actors are performing separately, but are still able to come together and feel connected, he said.
“It’s allowing us to bring a whole new element to the play that I think people were really enjoy, and it also allows students to be in the comfort of their own homes and to be safe, which is the most important thing,” he said.
“Scheduling and motivation-wise it can be hard, but it’s really all on the students for keeping each other accountable and putting in that hard work. That’s something we really love seeing and appreciate,” Taylor said. “And our technical crew is smaller, but they’re strong-willed and intelligent that they’ve really been the foundation behind everything.”
He said is was important to have a performance this year despite the pandemic, especially for eight graders who otherwise would have to miss out on their final middle school performance. “That year off may make students not want to do it again, so it’s great to keep them involved.
This will be the only show Susan Clark Jr. High will stage during the 2020-21 year.
“It’s really incredible,” Taylor said, “The fact that we’ve been able to have all these kids come together and attend rehearsals and keep on top of their stuff – it’s just spectacular.”
The show will be on muscatinems.booktix.com at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 30 and 2 p.m. Sunday, January 31. Tickets cost $7 each, and can be purchased on the booktix website.