Susan Clark Jr. High to put on their first virtual play next weekend

Conflicts and technical difficulties have also been part of the cast and crew’s struggles, but Taylor said the technology has been a strength, too. The actors are performing separately, but are still able to come together and feel connected, he said.

“It’s allowing us to bring a whole new element to the play that I think people were really enjoy, and it also allows students to be in the comfort of their own homes and to be safe, which is the most important thing,” he said.

“Scheduling and motivation-wise it can be hard, but it’s really all on the students for keeping each other accountable and putting in that hard work. That’s something we really love seeing and appreciate,” Taylor said. “And our technical crew is smaller, but they’re strong-willed and intelligent that they’ve really been the foundation behind everything.”

He said is was important to have a performance this year despite the pandemic, especially for eight graders who otherwise would have to miss out on their final middle school performance. “That year off may make students not want to do it again, so it’s great to keep them involved.

This will be the only show Susan Clark Jr. High will stage during the 2020-21 year.