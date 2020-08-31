Susan Clark Junior High staffer confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19

MUSCATINE — One week after reopening schools for the 2020 fall semester, Muscatine Community School District confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in one of their staff members.
The staff member comes from Susan Clark Junior High School and, according to a letter sent to other Susan Clark staff and families, it is believed that the person, who is unnamed for privacy reasons, is from a self-contained area of the school. It is believed that because of their position, this person had most likely not come into close enough contact with anyone to transmit the virus.
The letter said that “Because the staff member and students were all wearing face coverings, the Muscatine County Public Health Department, in consultation with state epidemiologists, has concluded there is little risk to other staff or students, thus, there will be no need to quarantine individuals."
Classes were held Monday throughout the Muscatine School District including Susan Clark Junior High. The custodial staff completed deep cleaning over the weekend at the school. As of Aug. 31, no other staff members or students at the junior high have reported testing positive for the virus.
“I think the process worked the way it should,” said Superintendent Clint Christopher, “We’ve had great interactions with county health in giving us information and support in making our decisions. People came in, we got the building clean and in general I feel really good about how things have gone.”
All MCSD schools will continue following the COVID-19 related procedures that have been put in place, including requiring face masks, extra focus on hand hygiene and sanitizing, and social distancing students and staff as much as possible.
“I know every district is dealing with this pandemic and we’ll probably continue to deal with this for a while, but we’ve just been really happy with how staff are responding,” Christopher said. “In my time in the building last week, I saw that kids have done a great job of wearing their masks. So I’m really proud of the response of our staff and students.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.