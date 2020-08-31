Susan Clark Junior High staffer confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — One week after reopening schools for the 2020 fall semester, Muscatine Community School District confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in one of their staff members.

The staff member comes from Susan Clark Junior High School and, according to a letter sent to other Susan Clark staff and families, it is believed that the person, who is unnamed for privacy reasons, is from a self-contained area of the school. It is believed that because of their position, this person had most likely not come into close enough contact with anyone to transmit the virus.

The letter said that “Because the staff member and students were all wearing face coverings, the Muscatine County Public Health Department, in consultation with state epidemiologists, has concluded there is little risk to other staff or students, thus, there will be no need to quarantine individuals."

Classes were held Monday throughout the Muscatine School District including Susan Clark Junior High. The custodial staff completed deep cleaning over the weekend at the school. As of Aug. 31, no other staff members or students at the junior high have reported testing positive for the virus.